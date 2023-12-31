Kwara govt distributes mobility aids to people living with disabilities

By Gbenga Olarinoye, ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Saturday distributed mobility aids worth millions of naira to people living with disabilities (PLWDs) to improve their living standards in the state.

At the brief ceremony in Ilorin,

AbdulRazaq said the programme is one of numerous interventions of the administration to address the social needs of the physically challenged and the less privileged across nooks and crannies in the state.

“I am here this morning to flag off the distribution of mobility aids to people living with disabilities. It is an annual event of this administration to put smiles on the faces of the people living with disabilities. Today’s programme is again one out of the numerous social intervention programmes this administration has executed for the benefits of the citizens. We have continually provided succor to the needy, downtrodden and the less privileged across the nooks and crannies of the State,” he said.

Items distributed included the wheel chairs, tricycles, guide canes, hearing aids, walking sticks and crutches.

The Governor said the administration has been showing kindness to the people living with disabilities through skills acquisition such as sending them to Farm Craft Centre, Isheri-olofin Lagos State to learn certain trade for them to be self-reliant and be productive members of the public.

Represented by his Chief of Staff Prince Abdulkadir Mahe, AbdulRazaq called on the public-spirited individuals, philanthropists and corporate bodies in the state to complement the government’s efforts at improving the living conditions of persons with disabilities.

“With such skills and support, we hope to guarantee their dignity as human beings who do not need to beg for alms to survive. Similarly, we have continually provided timely relief materials to our people at the school for Special Needs, at Oyun. Indeed, we have appointed persons living with disabilities to top government positions, including in the civil service,” he said.

He congratulated the recipients and urged them to keep the items in good use.

“There is more to be done to support people living with disabilities and it is against this background that I am appealing to public-spirited individuals, philanthropists and corporate bodies in the state to support and complement the government’s efforts at improving the living conditions of persons with disabilities.”

The event was attended by top government functionaries including the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Abosede Olaitan Buraimo who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Alhaji Musa Okanlawon; Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Hon Aliyu Kora Sabi represented by Hajia Aminat Saka-Sambo; Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, who was also represented by Hajia Sidikat Opeyemi; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Social Development,

Mr Ayanwale Kayode Peter as well as members of the association of people living with disabilities, among other dignitaries.

In her address, the state Commissioner for Social Development, Mrs Opeyemi Oluwakemi Folashade, said

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq approved the procurement of mobility aids and appliances for the physically challenged people to ease their movement in a bid to ensure full participation and inclusiveness of people living with disabilities.

“I wish to reiterate that His Excellency will not relent in his effort at making life more meaningful and sustainable by allowing people living with disabilities to participate in any inclusive and accessible programmes of the government in terms of functional education, health care, employment and other life comforting programmes,” she said.

The Commissioner appealed to key stakeholders and government agencies to work closely with the Ministry and bring up implementable plans to ensure that the people living with disability enjoy basic human rights.

“It is worthy of note to implore the public spirited individuals, corporate bodies and organizations, philanthropists to complement the government’s efforts in making life more bearable for people living with disabilities in the state.”

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke at the event such as Mrs Adesola Alasi from Obbo-Aiyegunle, Ekiti local government; Omotosho Badmus (Asa); Mr Shittu Muyideen (Offa); and Rihanat Taiye Yinusa (Ilorin West), appreciated the Governor’s gesture, especially his love and passion for the welfare of people living with disabilities.

They prayed to God to continue to guide the Governor and grant the administration a success.