CDS Praise Eight Newly Promoted Senior Officers

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff,( CDS), General Christopher Musa has praised the eight newly senior promoted officers for their hard work and commitment.

General Musa made the praise during the investiture of the promoted Senior officers at Defence Headquarters in Abuja stressing that It was a thing of joy that towards the end of the year for their hard work, they congratulated them especially their wives who are always there for them.

General Musa encouraged the officers who were not promoted not to give up but to keep their hope alive.

According to him, the country has witnessed different security issues and their call to duty to ensure that success is achieved.

He appealed to the bandits trading with human lives to desist from such act for God will judge them and when they are been caught, they will face the consequence, stressing that they must pay dearly for the innocent blood killed.

General Musa called on the members of the public to assist the military and other security agencies with timely information as their mandate is to ensure that every Nigerian is safe and secured.’

In his advised, he told the media not to use their mistake to tannish their image there by demoralising the troops who are always awake while we are sleeping.

Also , he appealed to opinion leaders to speak unity not division for the growth of the country.

One of the newly promoted officers, Brigadier General Isaiah Lafal on behalf of the promoted officers appreciated the Defence Chief for nurturing them to this greater height and their commanders.

The list of the newly promoted officers are stated below÷

Brigadier General Isaiah Monday LAFAL

Brigadier General Hassan Maisiyama BUKAR

Commodore Iliya Ali ABDU

Commodore Momoh Jimmy SALIHU

Navy Captain Edward YEIBO

Navy Captain Kelvin Edet BASSEY

Navy Captain Usman MUSA