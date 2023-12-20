Kwara Gov inaugurates Ikeja Flyover, says Lagos enjoys progressive governance

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRasak and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Tuesday lauded the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on developmental strides, saying Lagos enjoys consistence in progressive governance.

AbduRasak spoke as a Special Guest of Honour in Lagos during the inauguration of Ikeja Overpass Bridge.

The 620 metres flyover is one of the five overpass bridges planned for the Red Line alignment. The Ikeja bridge is the fourth to be commissioned by the Governor.

The first phase of the Red Line will move more than 500,000 passengers daily, which stretches over a distance of 27 kilometres from Agbado to Oyingbo, with eight stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba and terminates at Oyingbo.

Sanwop-Olu said permanent solution was needed to the recurring fatal vehicle/train accidents collisions at railway crossings.

Also speaking at the event, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa commended Sanwo-Olu for giving required attention to the Red Line Rail system.

In his remark, AbduRasak congratulated Sanwo-Olu for his determination to ensure residents of Lagos enjoy a safe transport system.

He added, “What we are seeing here today emphasizes the fact that development is a process, not a destination. Between 1999 and now we are seeing socio-economic development across all sectors in Lagos State.”

The Kwara Governor further stated that one particular advantage Lagos enjoys, has to do with consistency of progressive governance.

He stressed that such developmental strides such as commissioning of Ikeja bypass was as a result of visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the then Governor of the State.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Today, we stand in the shadow of our visionary President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who, in January 2002 signed into law the Act creating the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and got it operationalized following its launch on 2nd December 2003. Just a few days ago, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of an institution that has been in the forefront of giving a face to our transport vision through the implementation of a transport infrastructure that addresses the peoples’ needs in line with the State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP).

“Just about three years ago, we gave our words on the implementation of two rail lines, the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue and Red lines. Today, the first phase of the Blue Line is already in operation, giving a lot of reliefs to those using its corridor of operations.

“These overpass bridges are all about our commitment to the safety of our people by developing a permanent solution to the recurring fatal vehicle/train accidents collisions at railway crossings. The completion and formal commissioning of this safety infrastructure is a precursor to the commencement of passenger operations of the Red Line which will be commissioned by our dear President, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in the first quarter of next year.

“In the last four and a half years of our administration, we have prioritized the implementation of our integrated transportation system under the traffic management and transportation pillar of the THEMES+ agenda. As a result, we have delivered life-enhancing transport infrastructures which are making life easier for the average Lagosian.

“I want to reiterate to all Lagosians that we remain committed to a transport system that is safe, sustainable, integrated, seamless and with the potential to drive the socio-economic growth and development of the state and indeed Nigeria.”

Obasa said, “I’m happy to be part of the commissioning of this project. The bridge will serve Ikeja, Agege, Alimosho and by extension Oshodi.”

While commending the Governor, the Speaker noted “We thank Mr Givernor for refusing to make the bridge abandoned project. We will not take it for granted. ”

He urged the Governor to continue to carry on in the delivery of projects, saying “We are urging our governor not to get tired.”

In her welcome address, the Managing Director of the Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr Abimbola Akinajo reiterated that the overpass briges are meant to separate vehicular, pedestrian movement from train traffic.

She expressed delight over the timely completion of the project, saying Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and Ogun State Government had been quite supportive.