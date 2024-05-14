Probing Wike a vendetta, diversionary, ‘ll escalate Rivers political crisis —-Senator Nwogu

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

An ally of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Nyesom Wike, and former representative of the Rivers South East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Olaka Nwogu has described the move by the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara to probe the past administration of the state government as ploy to further heighten the already tensed political crisis in the state.

Nwogu, who was responding to the announcement by Governor Fubara to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to probe Wike’s administration would be described as witch-hunt and would not promote good governance in the state.

Recall that Governor Fubara had on Monday while swearing in Dagogo Iboroma, SAN, as the new Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, announced plan by his administration to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate how the affairs of governance were conducted in the State before he assumed office.

The Governor, who regretted that the state is in a critical situation as a result of the political crisis caused by the feud between him and his predecessor and FCT Minister,Nyesom admitted that the crisis can no longer be resolved amicably.

He said, “We are bringing you in as Attorney General, at this very critical time. You have a big task. As it is today, in the local parlance, they say the jungle has matured. We will be setting a panel of inquiry to investigate the affairs of governance,” he said. “So brace up. I am not going back on it”.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike is the immediate past Governor of Rivers State who left office last year before Governor Fubara assumed office. He served two tenures between 2015 and 2023.

Senator Olaka Nwogu, in his response to the Governor’s threat said, the moves by the state government to investigate Wike’s administration as governor of Rivers State, would never be objective as Wike and Fubara ran the same administration, with the later serving as the Accountant General of the state from 2020 to 2022.

Nwogu said, “There is nothing extraordinary about investigation except that in the circumstances we find ourselves it will not appear as something done to promote good governance.

“It appears as designed for witch-hunt or to endorse a particular label already put on somebody. Recall that when this started, they started saying that the Minister was asking for certain percentage of money which is not true.

“It was dealt with when the governor came to meet with the elders and we met with the Minister where he recanted most of the things he wrongly labeled the minister as part of the reconciliation process.

“This completely negated the instruction the President gave and the mediatory efforts of the President. The governor is saying that the President wasted his time. It is something Rivers people must be careful about.”

The former lawmaker described Wike as the greatest governor Rivers State ever produced, adding that the governor was being pushed by some people to humiliate Wike and make the people think I’ll of him.

“Some people may say condemn him but this is the greatest governor we ever had. All these are simple efforts to destroy him. If this is what they had wanted to do, it should have been part of the government.

“How is Wike and Fubara different? They ran the same government. One was the gatekeeper of the other. This is going to be very selective.

“This is an attempt to criminalise a good governor that was the envy of the entire nation. We should be careful at how far we escalate this. Let me urge for caution. Let me ask people to be mindful.”

He said the only sin the former governor committed was making Fubara a governor, observing that it became obvious that the Minister had been the victim and not the aggressor.

“All the time they say the governor is a victim the minister is the aggressor, but if you look carefully you will understand right from the beginning all the minister did was to make him a governor. So he has been at the receiving end.

“So he is actually a victim of unwarranted and undeserved attack. This agenda is unfolding and it is very terrible agenda of our state. This is the direction. This is a direct spite on the President. If he chooses to abandon the eight point agenda and to pursue this course, it means he has no respect for President’s intervention.

“If you want to probe the past administration, on which records? The person setting up the panel is also the record keeper. This is an unnecessary escalation. It tenses the place up. As a governor do your job. You will be judged by the infrastructures you provide but if you think that fighting people will add to your scorecard, let us see how.”

.I inherited huge debt from Wike – Gov. Fubara

.Threatens to open cans of worms if…

In another development, the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has revealed that his administration inherited a huge amount of debt running in billions of naira from the immediate past administration of the current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Governor Fubara made the revelation during the inauguration of the 10.89KM Ebubu-Aleto-Eteo road in Eleme Local Government Area of the State, to flag-off the celebration of the celebration of his one year in office anniversary.

Governor Fubara stated that most of the projects constructed and commissioned by his predecessor, Wike, were not fully paid for, adding that the contractors and firms the former administration could not pay are hunting his government for their payment.

The Governor emphasised how baffling the debt owned the contractors amounted to, given the public impression created of a clean balance sheet maintained with contractors.

He said, “Part of the problem this administration has is huge debt burden. Most of the projects that are being commissioned by past administration, the contractors are coming for their balance-payment and it is running into billions.

“I have said that I don’t want to talk because, I was part of that system. But, when you keep pushing me to talk, I will say it so that the people will know the true situation of things and be properly informed.”

He said the road project which was awarded on August 14, 2023, to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) at the cost of N6.7billion, serves as a proof that his administration is still focused on delivering development to the people despite the many troubles thrown at it.

“I am happy to be here and to join the good people of Rivers State to start this wonderful celebration of our first anniversary in the face of all the troubles. It shows that we are still focused, not minding the level of distractions.

“This road was awarded to CCECC as a contractor. It was awarded on the 14th of August, 2023. I believe that 14th of August was within my tenure. I am not saying ‘I’, but it was this administration that awarded it.

“This project was awarded at the cost of N6.7billion, and I can say boldly that no kobo is remaining. We’ve paid the contractor it’s complete sum. Our gathering here is to tell our people that their problem is our problem.”

Emphasising the significance of the road, Governor Fubara said it is a bypass to be used by motorists to avoid the deplorable sections of the East-West Road now under reconstruction, and by extension, a support to the Federal Government’s efforts to give hope to Nigerians and make life better for the people.

Governor Fubara thanked the people of Eleme for their support during the period of the execution of the project.

Performing the inauguration of the project, the Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, congratulated Governor Fubara for remaining committed in service and development of the state despite the numerous distractions.

Governor Otti said, “I have always said it that leadership is about service. Anytime leadership departs from service, then, you are getting it wrong. Service should be service to the people, not service to self or very few interests. Anytime you are serving few people rather than the majority, you need to go and look at yourself again.

“So, for me, it’s all about good governance. Clearly, Governor Fubara came prepared, and I don’t believe that any distraction is enough to take his focus away from improving the welfare and interest of the people.

“So, I can assure you, Rivers people, that the dividends of democracy that you are seeing now is still a dress rehearsal. It is early in the morning, and I am sure that in no distance future, you will be seeing more.”

In his remark, the Executive Director, South-South Region of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Engr. Eric Shen, expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in the company to handle the project, which has been completed with support from the Government, and cooperation from the host communities.

He said they were committed to delivering quality road that will serve the people for a long time, which was why they contended with the challenges of heavy vehicular traffic, daily business activities by traders on the road, and the rains to ensure timely delivery of the project within eight months.