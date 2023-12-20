NSCDC deploys 3,450 personnel for Christmas celebration

.Parades 10 suspected oil thieves

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has deployed 2,345 personnels to protect national assets and critical infrastructures across the State before, during and after the Christmas and New Year Celebration.

The NSCDC State Commandant, Basil Igwebueze disclosed this while parading 10 suspected oil thieves at the Command Headquarters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He said “About 2,345 Personnel drawn from the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Explosives( CBRNE) Unit, Special Intelligence Squad, Marine Unit and Antivandal Patrol would be deployed to already identified flash points, Markets, Worship centers, Recreational venues, Motor Parks, Shopping Malls amongst others.”

Igwebueze advised Parents and Guardians to keenly watch over their Wards while suspicious movements are to be reported to the NSCDC and other Security Agencies.

On the arrest of the suspected oil thieves, the NSCDC Commandant

said the Antivandal Unit of the command worked relentlessly in curtailing the nefarious activities of illegal oil bunkerers and vandals in the State.

“The Antivandal Unit of the command arrested these 10 suspects and 15 vehicles were also impounded altogether; it should also be noted that these arrests were made possible through credible Intelligence received which made our personnel swung into action without delay”

He said, “At Evo road Pepperoni in Port Harcourt a suspect; Nse Friday (M) aged 38years was arrested with an Ash colour Toyota Corolla Car RIVERS ABU 77 BB conveying Automotive Gas Oil ( AGO) concealed in cellophane bags. Mr Onyeka Michael (M) aged 33years was also arrested while in conveyance of AGO concealed in cellophane bags in an Ox Blood Toyota Camry Car RIVERS BUG 301 XA; Others are: White and Blue Caravan Bus branded ENTRACO with number plate ENUGU BUF 301 XA conveying over 1,000 litres of AGO; a blue Mazda 323 Car RIVERS AM 638 DBU and a Peach colour Toyota Camry Car LAGOS APP 493 EJ both conveying about 1,350 litres of AGO concealed in cellophane bags.

“Following a Sting Operations at Iwofe axis in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, a Sea Green Volkswagen Jetta Car RIVERS AH 570 NCH and Toyota Carina with number plate DELTA DSS 239 PP were impounded while conveying 1300 litres of AGO. The same Team proceeded to Elechi area in Port Harcourt City and impounded an Ash colour Volkswagen Jetta 2008 model with number plate RIVERS AH 84 KHE, a Sea Green Volkswagen Jetta Car ENUGU BU 47 ENU, a Black Toyota Corolla Car ONDO 392 AE; the three vehicles were in conveyance of 1700 litres of AGO concealed in cellophane Bags”.

Igwebueze hinted that though the illegal oil bunkerers have devised another method by loading locally refined petroleum products in cellophane bags and concealing them in a special way; the eagle eyes of the Command would fish them out while those operating illegal bunkering site would definitely be smoked out without compromise.

“During routine patrol along Diobu, Borokiri, Khana and Tai Local Government Area; our Antivandal Squad arrested 8 suspects and impounded another 5 Cars: a Green KIA Spectra Car LAGOS SMK 348 FU, an Ash colour Toyota Camry Car RIVERS AND 779 AA, a Black Toyota Carina Car LAGOS SMK 876 DM, Green Ducati Fiat Bus RIVERS AFM 638 XA, a Navy Blue Toyota Camry Car ABIA AQ 866 UMA all in conveyance of about 5,600 litres of AGO.”

He added that “10 vehicles and about 16 Drums of locally refined AGO were also impounded which amounted to 3200 litres”.

Commandant Basil affirmed that the suspects would be charged to Court of competent jurisdiction after a diligent and thorough investigation; he further relay that the Legal Unit of the Command would apply and get court order for the forfeiture of the mode of conveyance and the contents while the proceeds would be remitted to the Proceeds of Crime Account (POCA).

Commandant Igwebueze however gave an annual score card for the year under review noting that the number of arrests made were 176, number of suspects 292, number of convictions 17 while number of convicts are 22.