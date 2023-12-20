NASS to pass 2024 Budget on December 30 –Speaker Abass

.As Rep C’ttee worry over allocations to information ministry, agencies

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon.Tajudeen Abbas, has said the 2024 budget would be passed by the National Assembly on Saturday, 30th December, 2023.

He said this as the House resumed plenary on Tuesday after the approval of the votes and proceedings of the sitting of Thursday Dec 30, 2023.

This was as he passed a message from the Committee on Appropriations to standing committees of the House that they must conclude and submit their reports of the budget defence by agencies of government by 8pm today 19th December, 2023.

The Speaker said other budget related activities like compilation, processing and harmonization would take place in between.

He said, “Honourable colleagues just for your records and information from Committee on Appropriation. It is an appeal to all committees that are unable to finish their budget defence and submit their reports. They have up to 8pm today to finish and submit their reports for defence at the Appropriation Committee office.

“I also want to inform you that the official day for the passage of the budget would be slated for Saturday 30th December, 2023. In between this two dates, all other activities like harmonization, compilation, and processing of the bill will take place. So please take note, those of you who may want to go for Christmas try to take note that Saturday 30th December would be the day that we officially pass the budget 2024.”

Also, The House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values has

decried the low and insufficient funds to the Federal Ministry of Information and its agencies in the 2024 budget of the federal government.

Chairman House Committee Hon.Fatoba Olusola Steve at a media briefing on Tuesday said that the allocation of funds to the Federal Ministry of Information and its agencies in the 2024 budget is insufficient and incapable of ensuring the delivery of information on national issues.

He also said that there is insufficient allocation of funds to the National Orientation Agency and lamented that there is zero allocation of funds to the Nigeria Press Council and one other key information agency under the budget.

He said that it is a thing of surprise that capital budget of the main ministry and it’s agencies in the 2024 budget is N2.95 billion.

He said said:” How will they work without funds. The government needs to properly fund these agencies”.

He further stated that the National Orientation Agency NOA that needs to disseminate very important information to the public on government policies has no proper funds to carry out this important responsibility.

He noted the important role information plays in the life of every citizen and lamented that moral values are being eroded by the younger generation of the citizenry due to lack of proper information and re-presentation.

The lawmaker added that the constructional role of the media is key to the President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda and insisted that there is need to revisit the budget of the ministry.