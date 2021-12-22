Kwara awards new contracts to boost economy

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has approved the dualization of Yebumot Al -Hikma University-Adeta Roundabout-Oloje Road to ease traffic gridlock, lessen travel time and support the industrialization potentials of the state.

The approval for the construction of the road was given Tuesday morning at a meeting of the State Executive Council, held in Ilorin, the State Capital.

When completed, the road will serve as an industrial Layout by connecting Asa Dam- Western Reservoir dual carriageway with Kaiama Road at Oloje, thereby shortening travel time.

The contract, which is to be completed in 10 months, was awarded at the cost of N1.6 Billion Naira to JMK Construction after a bidding process.

Similarly, the Council approved the award for Phase 1 upgrading of Gbugbu market in Edu Local Government area of the State to a befitting international market at a cost N442,936,533.88 only to Upper-Level Limited after a bidding process.

This is to further boost the economic activities of the state through the market which attracts international traders and investors from some neighbouring countries and all parts of Nigeria.

Addressing the council members, Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq commended them for their patriotism, diligence and commitment to full realization of the agenda of his administration at making Kwara State one of the best three-governed states in the country.

He charged the council members not to rest on their oars individually and collectively in consolidating on the impressive gains and progress made so far.

The Governor contended that no matter the fruitless efforts in some quarters to wish away the inglorious past record of the displaced government, posterity would remain grateful to the current crop of dedicated leaders and patriots of the State working collectively in and outside the government to make Kwara State one of the best and investors’ destinations in the country.

For a better society