Kidnappings: Tinubu meets Security Chiefs, says banditry ungodly, disturbing

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja with agency reports

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met behind closed-door with Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu who left Transcorp Hilton, where he attended a book launch, around 3pm met the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

Others in attendance at the meeting include the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogala, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Heads of other security agencies also attended meeting.

Daily Champion learnt that Tuesday’s meeting follows renewed cases of kidnapping across the country.

Between Thursday and Sunday, January 7, 2024, over 85 persons, comprising both travellers and residents, were reportedly abducted by terrorists at Katari along the Kaduna – Abuja highway near Katari, in the Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was also learnt that more than four residents were killed by hoodlums.

The most recent of such crime is the reported kidnapping of six sisters alongside their father in Abuja on January 9, 2024.

It was gathered that the abductors later released their father, instructing him to raise N60m as ransom for the release of her daughters before Friday, January 12.

Nigerians were urged on X (formerly Twitter) to donate any amount into a designated bank account, but not enough money was gathered as of Friday.

Consequently, the hoodlums reportedly killed the oldest of the six girls, Najeebah, and dumped her body along the Abuja-Kaduna Road.

A former Minister for Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, confirmed the killing of Najeebah on Saturday night.

Pantami said he had spoken with the father of Najeebah over the remaining kidnapped girls.

“Inna lil Laahi wa inna ilaiHi Raajiun! I just read about the killing of our daughter Najeeba (400 level, ABU).

“I also spoke with her father about the remaining 5 of our kidnapped daughters.

“May Allah forgive her, rescue others & bring absolute peace to Nigeria,” said the former minister on his X handle.

Also in a statement she signed on Monday, First Lady, Remi Tinubu, urged security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the remaining five sisters still held hostage.

“I implore our security agencies to intensify their efforts in addressing the pressing matter of kidnappings and insecurity in our nation. The safety and swift return of the Al-Kadriyar sisters and others in captivity should be our paramount concern,” she said.

The President alongside his security chiefs are expected to review the current security situation and ways to tackle them.

Similarly, President Bola Tinubu has condemned the recent spate of kidnappings and bandit attacks across the country describing the development as disturbing, ungodly, and sinister.

Speaking when he received a delegation of Jam’iyyatu Ansaridden, a highly respected Islamic Movement, at the State House, in Abuja on Tuesday, Tinubu said while security agencies are acting with dispatch to immediately address the current challenge, all required resources, policies and plans will be rolled out soon for the massive education of Nigerian youths.

The President said education is the antidote to the troubles agitating the nation, adding: “There is no weapon against poverty that is as potent as learning.

“I can assure you that we are here to change the life of our people. We are here to promote peace, stability, and economic prosperity.

“We are dedicated to building a lasting peace with a focus on the comprehensive education of our children. We will get our teachers and their owners involved in an education process that will be relevant to the future of this country. It is important. Knowledge brought me here with your prayers and your support. Without knowledge, there is nothing to generate hope for mankind,” President Tinubu said.

The President also emphasized that it was important to promote updated knowledge through existing islamic learning institutions for youths in Northern Nigeria to speed up development in the region, in Nigeria, and throughout Africa.

“Please embark on special prayers. Embark on proper education for our youths. Kidnapping and banditry are not the way of God. Shedding each other’s blood is bad. And there can be no development without peace. It is only in the area of peace that we can eliminate poverty. We must work for peace in order for our economy to grow better,” the President concluded.

In his remarks, the Jam’iyyatu Ansaridden leader, Sheikh Muhammad Lamine Niass encouraged the President to continue implementing his reform initiatives while affirming that his movement, which is reputed for its promotion of peace and tolerance, would continue to pray for Nigeria’s peaceful development according to a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity)

Also, President Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja thanked former President Muhammadu Buhari for his visionary leadership of Nigeria and commitment to probity, propriety, and service.

Speaking at the launch of two books on the former President; Working with Buhari: Reflections of a former Special Adviser to the President, Media & Publicity, by Femi Adesina, and Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy, by Dr. Udu Yakubu, President Tinubu said Buhari demonstrated integrity and transparency in leadership.

The President said the former President has kept his word not to interfere in government matters after leaving office.

“When you left office, you left a lot of pens and files for me for continuity. I inherited the liabilities and assets of my predecessor.

“You told me it will be difficult to please everyone as a leader. You advised that I should work hard and satisfy my conscience,” he said.

Tinubu stated that former President Buhari inherited a tottering economy and an overwhelming security situation, but that the former President was able to start the process that would guarantee stability.

“I am glad that history has been reintroduced in our schools, and this will be part of our curriculum,’’ the President said on the books.

Describing former President Buhari as an organized and disciplined person, Tinubu urged him to continue to be a pillar of the nation’s development, even after retirement.

Earlier in his remarks, former President Buhari thanked the President for attending the event, highlighting some of the peculiarities of the office, which include the likelihood of being misinterpreted and misunderstood.

“We kept records of our stewardship. This event is part of accounting for our two terms in office. Government is a continuum. You run and hand over to the next person,” Buhari said.

The Chairman of the occasion, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, commended the former President for actions taken to buoy the economy, contain insecurity, and stabilize the polity.

“You handed over to President Tinubu; it was great. It was really great to hand over to President Tinubu, another great leader who will give Nigeria a new direction,” General Gowon added.

Wike holds emergency security meeting, urges Abuja residents not to panic

Similarly, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has assured Abuja residents of the FCT Administration’s determination to resolve the security challenges affecting some parts of the FCT.

Wike, who gave the assurance while addressing journalists before a closed door emergency security meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, urged residents not to panic, stressing that measures would be taken to resolve the ugly incidents.

He said: “All of us are aware of the security situation in FCT, particularly in Bwari and some other areas that we have witnessed security challenges.

“Yes, I am aware that sometimes too, the press overblows what is happening, but all of us are concerned and we owe a duty to make sure that FCT is safe.

“We will do all we can, and we assure Nigerians who reside here that there is no need for panic. We are taking every step to make sure that the challenges are resolved,” he said.

The minister explained that the security meeting was to look into the security challenges and find practical ways to address them.

He added that all the Chairmen of the Area Councils were invited for the meeting because they also have a responsibility in their various councils.

“So, we will put our heads together to come up with solutions.

“We are not sleeping; the security agencies are not sleeping, and we provide every support that they require to allay the fears of the residents,” he said.

Wike, however, frowned at constant travels by the area councils’ chairmen in the wake of challenges, particularly the current kidnappings and other security challenges affecting the council areas.

He described the development as unacceptable, considering the critical role of the council chairmen in addressing security challenges.

“This time around, we will not be happy, where area council chairmen will abdicate their responsibility and travel out; while their domains are in chaos.

“We have gotten reports that the council chairmen travel anytime, and if anything happens, they will not call anybody’s name, but the FCT minister.

“Recently NUT embarked on strike. It is not because of our fault; it is the area council because primary schools are under the purview of the area councils.

“Again, it will look as if the ministers are doing nothing, but that is not our responsibility, however, we cannot fold our hands.

The minister disclosed that he has invited the striking teachers for a meeting Tuesday afternoon to resolve the problem.

“So, council chairmen should know that they must wake up to their responsibilities. It is not everything that happens people will say that the ministers are not taking steps,” he said.