De Lorenzo SpA Donates 1000 E-Learning Solutions To NITDA To Support Nigeria’s Digital And Vocational Skills Development

De Lorenzo SpA, a leading Italian company specialised in the design, development and production of technical and vocational training didactic equipment in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Machine Automation, Process Control, and Factory Automation, has made a substantial donation to The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

In a formal attestation of the donation, Mr. Luciano Prosperi, President of De Lorenzo SpA, confirmed that the company will be contributing one thousand (1000) E-Learning Solutions, specifically designed by De Lorenzo, to NITDA. This significant donation aims to bolster the ongoing efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to enhance technical and vocational skills among the youths in the country targeted at creating jobs.

E-Learning Solutions encompasses a comprehensive mix of educational tools geared towards Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Machine Automation, Process Control, and Factory Automation. These purposefully manufactured resources reflect De Lorenzo’s commitment to fostering skill development in areas crucial to the 21st-century workforce.

The collaboration between De Lorenzo SpA and NITDA goes beyond this generous donation, as the company affirms its readiness to actively participate in the development of skills essential for the modern world of work. De Lorenzo SpA is dedicated to providing ongoing support through the supply of purpose-built didactic equipment, ensuring that learners have access to cutting-edge resources that align with industry standards.

NITDA, as a key player in advancing information technology and digital literacy in the country, welcomed this substantial contribution from De Lorenzo. The agency recognises the transformative impact of such partnerships in shaping the educational landscape and empowering the youths with relevant skills for the future.

Innovation hubs, learning centres, Technology Development zones and higher institutions of learning will strategically utilise the donated e-learning solutions to enhance engagement, promote active learning, visualise abstract concepts, personalise learning experiences, and make learning more accessible at the same time create jobs and build a sustainable digital economy.

This strategic alliance between De Lorenzo SpA and NITDA signifies a shared commitment to fostering innovation, empowering the youths, and contributing to the socio-economic development of the nation. The donation is poised to make a lasting impact on the educational and professional journey of countless individuals, creating a ripple effect that will resonate across various sectors.