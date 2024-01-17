Many feared dead as massive explosion rocks Ibadan, destroys buildings

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan .

Unspecified number of residents of Ibadan were reported dead with several others injured on Tuesday evening following a massive explosion that rocked the ancient city.

Many injured victims were spread in areas of the explosion which occurred around 7.15pm on Tuesday .

The cause of the explosion is yet unknown, but neighbours claim it was a dynamite, used by miners to blast rocks for excavation .

Many buildings around the area of the explosion were badly damaged , especially the Ace Mall, residential buildings, around Deji Oyelese Street, Adeyi Avenue , Bodija Ibadan gave way.

There were cries for help as many who were injured were lying in pool of blood, without rescue personnel to convey them to nearest medical facilities.

As at the time of filing this report , the number of dead ones were yet to be ascertained .

The casualty ward of the University College Hospital ( UCH) has many of injured victims who were rushed to the hospital by families, friends and relatives of the victims.

The state government described the massive blast as an uncommon explosion .

The state governor , Engr Seyi Makinde assured that all security service chiefs , including para military chiefs and Fire Operatives have been deployed by the to Reign in the spillover from the explosion.

In a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade , the state governor implored citizens to calm down and be rest assured that their interests are being looked after.

“There are various interpretations of the incident, but it is important for us to state categorically that the state government has taken over and in the full control of the unfortunate occurrence in in order to mitigate the incident”, the governor said in the statement.

Meanwhile, there was panic in Ibadan, on Tuesday evening as loud explosion rocked the ancient city, with buildings collapsing due to terrific vibration, Channels TV reported.

Residents, who spoke with the station said houses and cars far from the scene of the explosion were impacted by the blast wave.

“We heard a loud bang. Dominos shattered, Ace Mall in Bodija destroyed,” a panic-stricken resident told our correspondent over the phone.

Similarly, the Zonal Coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the South-West, Saheed Akiode, told the television house in a phone conversation that emergency responders including the operatives of the Fire Service in Oyo State have been deployed to the scene of the incident on Awolowo Way by Adeyi Avenue, behind a Central Mosque, in Bodija.

However according to sources, the heavy sound shook the School of Nursing hostel, and University College Hospital and shattered all the windows.

Also, some residents of Ologuneru, Owalla, Isokan, Ekerin, Eleyele, and parts of Apete also said they felt the shaking.

According one Mr Babatunde Arowosafe, “My daughter and wife who were in different places at the time of the shaking ran out saying they felt a heavy thud on the ground. My daughter said she heard it at the back of the house while her mummy said she heard it on the roof.

“I was sitting in the living room when the earth shook. I thought something hit my gate and I was about to rush out when my boy said, he heard the gate of the neighbor’s house shake too.”

Some residents from Bodija, Obasa, Mokola, Oke Itunu, Barracks, Gbaremu also shared their experiences.

“I was alighting from a car when I heard a deafening noise. People ran helter shelter. I felt things were rolling.

One of the nurses at UCH, Leye said in her status that some patients were confused and started running.

Also affected was a popular mall at Bodija Housing Estate, Ibadan. All the roofs of the mall collapsed.

Some hoodlums capitalized on the incident and started looting the mall.

Another resident in Adeyi area of Bodija said, “There’s a loud explosion here and there are some casualties”. This, could not be verified as there’s no one to confirm its authenticity.

Police confirm Ibadan explosion, say casualty figure unknown

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command on Tuesday night confirmed that there was an explosion in Dejo Oyelese Street in the Bodija area of Ibadan, the state capital.

The command, however, said the number of casualties in the incident is still unknown, adding that it had deployed officers to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the area.

The spokesperson for the State Police Command, DSP Adewale Osifeso, in a terse message, said, “Explosion around Dejo Oyelese Street Bodija Ibadan at 7:44pm today, Tuesday

“The cause of the explosion is unknown. Number of dead and injured yet unknown as search continues.

“The Oyo State Police Command have ample deployment to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

“Updates coming up soon.”