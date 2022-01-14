Champion Newspapers Limited
Kidnapped Plateau Polytechnic students rescued

.They aren’t our students–Poly
.As Buhari condemns latest Plateau killings

By Editor
IGP Alkali Baba.
 Daniel Dauda, Jos
The three kidnapped victims in Ban community of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State regained freedom unconditionally.
The victims names withheld said were rescued hale and hearty by the combined security operations deployed to salvage them.
Our correspondent learned that the victims regained their freedom on Thursday in the afternoon around 2:30pm.
According to a press statement by the Plateau Police Public Relations Officer (PPPRO), ASP Gabriel Ogaba admitted that they were rescued by security combined operation.
He said:”the team of Police and STF deployed to rescue the victims kidnapped yesterday at Ban Village behind the Plateau State Polytechnic have rescued them today 13/1/2022 at about 1430hrs unhurt and are presently with the Police.
“Meanwhile effort is still on to arrest the perpetrators of the act”, he stated.
Our correspondent learned that the armed gunmen stormed a student hostel, ‘Plateau Embassy’ on Wednesday night 12th January, 2022, towards the end of school fence at Heipang and whisked the victims away after shooting sporadically on the air.
It was also gathered that the victims are students of State own Tertiary institution (Plateau State Polytechnic), Barkin Ladi LGA.
Editor
