Keyamo unveils roadmap for aviation industry

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has unveiled three roadmaps for the Nigerian aviation industry.

This is as he apologised to foreign airlines over the trapped funds which has caused a crisis in the sector in Nigeria for almost two years.

Speaking at the 7th Aviation Summit, holding in Abuja, on Wednesday, Keyamo mentioned aerotropolis, maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities and aircraft leasing company as some of the priorities of the current administration.

He further explained that the three are critical for the development of the aviation industry.

He lamented that it was a shame for the entire West African countries not to have world-class MRO facilities, but assured that the country would take the lead in this.

 

The minister also expressed displeasure with the trapped funds of foreign airlines in Nigeria.

