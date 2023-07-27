KEBBI STATE CP PAYS  COURTESY CALL  ON HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS, THE EMIR OF GWANDU AND CHAIRMAN KEBBI STATE COUNCIL OF CHIEFS.

BY Patience Ogbo .

In his continued collaboration with critical stakeholders to ensure adequate security in Kebbi State, and in compliance with the directives of the Ag. Inspector general of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Samuel Titus Musa, and his management team, had on Tuesday, 25th July, 2023, paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Gwandu and Chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Maj. Gen. Dr. Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar, (Rtd), mni, CFR at Abdullahi Fodio Palace, Birnin Kebbi.

In his opening remarks, CP Musa, expressed his profound gratitude to the Emir on the warm reception accorded to him and his entourage during the visit.The CP added that, he was at Abdullahi Fodio Palace to introduce himself to His Royal Highness, as the newly posted Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command and had already assumed duty.

CP Musa, psc reiterated that, he was also at the palace to seek royal blessings as well as to appeal to His Royal Highness to extend his kind gesture, support and cooperation to him, as he did to his predecessors. This is because, the importance of the Royal fathers in policing our community cannot be over emphasized, more especially with present security challenges in the country.

The CP also used the medium and briefed His Royal Highness that, the Ag. Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, with the assistant of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, had graciously provided the Kebbi State Police Command with highly sophisticated operational assets with a view to be deployed at the southern part of State to eliminate the bandits, who usually infiltrate in to the State, commit havoc and escape back to their hideouts in our neighboring States.

In his response, the Emir of Gwandu and Chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs welcomed the CP to his palace and Kebbi State in general. He added that, “CP, you are lucky to be in the Police serving your people and protecting your Country’’. He assured the CP that, Abdullahi Fodio Palace will continue to support and cooperate with him in all ramifications. He prayed for the CP to succeed in protecting the lives and property of the good people of Kebbi State.

The Royal father also reminded the CP not to forget with his family, as they are there thinking and praying for him.