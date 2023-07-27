Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Adeleke inaugurates special advisers, says appointees’ activities will be monitored mechanically

News
By Editor
3
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has sworn in 47 Special Advisers as cabinet and non-cabinet members of his administration to paddle the affairs of the state.
In his speech during the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, at the state secretariat in Osogbo, Governor Adeleke noted that the executive council is now in place and his administration is set for a robust performance.
Charging the new appointees, he said corruption will not be tolerated, adding that their activities will be monitored with machinery.
His words, “I will not tolerate corruption and incompetence in governance. You must be above board and dedicate your time to serving the people.  I will demand observance of the rule of law and due process
“You have all been part of the struggle to enthrone this administration. Now is your turn to bring new ideas to salvage our state. You are now on board the government you help to install. You must be active and ensure team work in all instances.
“I will not tolerate infighting and rivalry among appointed officials. Commissioners and Special Advisers must work harmoniously. The boards and the management of agencies must maintain a cordial working environment to deliver on agency mandate. All parties must recognize the limit of their powers.
“I must also submit that I will set up machinery to monitor the activities of appointees. Your performance in your various areas of postings and appointments will be reviewed regularly. You should not be found wanting in any way because Osun people have high expectations.”
Below is the list of special advisers (cabinet ranks):
1. Azeez Badmus – Information and Communication Technology
2. Hon Moshood Yakubu- Transport
3. Dr Adekunle Akindele- Public Health
4. Hon Moji Omisore -Rural & Community Development
5. Hon Kamoru Ajisafe- Tax Matters
6. Hon Ropo Oyewole- Legislative Matters
7. Hon Emiola Fakeye- Investment (OSICOL)
8. Bankole Omisore – SDGs
9. Hashim Abioye Esq- Legal Matters
10. Mallam Olawale Rasheed -Spokesperson/Special Adviser
List of Special Advisers: non-cabinet
1. Femi Carena- Office of Surveyor General
2. Hon Stephen Olaniran Akanfe Atidade- Agriculture-OSSADEC/OSSADEP
3.  Mr Tunde Balogun- Sanitation
4.  Mr Eniola Odeniyi – Public Enlightenment
5.  Alhaji Muniru Adebayo Raji- Political Affairs
6.  Mr Goddey Olijeh- Local Government Affairs
7.  Mr Seyi Babatunde- Osun Road Maintenance Agency
8. . Sunday Komolafe – Secondary Education -SSEB
9.  Tope Victor Anjorin- Tourism
10  Princess Oyeboade Rasheedat Oyewale Afolabi- STOWASSA/Water Regulatory Commission
11.  Odelade Sarafat Olanrewaju- RUWESA
12.. Nurudeen Emiloju- CSDP (Community & Social Devt Projects)
 13. Hon Yemi Ayodele- Home Grown School Feeding
14. Mrs Halid Sekina Temilade- Children Affairs
15. Ajetunmobi Akinwale – School Monitoring (Education District Offices)
16 . Alhaja Hawa Ahmed- Federal Affairs
17. Durojaiye Isaac Kolawole. Empowerment & Cooperatives
18. .Princess Adebimpe Koyi-Diaspora Affairs
19.  Alhaji Abiodun Olaniran-Waste Management
20 . Alhaji Adam Akintunde Akindere- Lands( Property Development)
21. Yemi Owolade – Global Investments
22.  Teniola Lanlehin – Education
23. Felix Lekan Olatunji – Trade and Investment
24. Dr Michael Oyerinde – Primary Health Care
25.  Ademola Adeshina – Technical and Vocational Studies
26. Olusola Ajala – Public Communications/Compere
27. Bukola Onifade – Boundary Matters
28. Fausat Sarumi – Assets Management
29. Eniola Omotosho – Market Women Affairs
30. Kehinde Alexander Oloke – Traditional Matters
31. Kamal Adekilekun – Regional Integration
32. Olubi Adejobi – Intergovernmental Assignments
33. Prof Lukman Jumoda – Mining and Mineral Matters
34. Sir Adekunle Adepoju – General Services.
35. Odejobi Akinkunmi Abiodun- Special Duties
36. Princess Doyin Laoye- Skills Acquisition and Training
37. Olaniyi Akinlabi- Special Adviser on Protocol Matters
Continue Reading
Editor 13057 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Tinubu Receives Benin Republic Counterpart, Talon, Denounces…

Subsidy removal: Fintiri approves N10,000 monthly palliative…

MASSOB accuses police of demanding N150, 000 to secure…

Abuja master plan:FCTA demolishes 5,000 unapproved…

1 of 1,158