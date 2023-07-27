Adeleke inaugurates special advisers, says appointees’ activities will be monitored mechanically

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has sworn in 47 Special Advisers as cabinet and non-cabinet members of his administration to paddle the affairs of the state.
In his speech during the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, at the state secretariat in Osogbo, Governor Adeleke noted that the executive council is now in place and his administration is set for a robust performance.
Charging the new appointees, he said corruption will not be tolerated, adding that their activities will be monitored with machinery.
His words, “I will not tolerate corruption and incompetence in governance. You must be above board and dedicate your time to serving the people. I will demand observance of the rule of law and due process
“You have all been part of the struggle to enthrone this administration. Now is your turn to bring new ideas to salvage our state. You are now on board the government you help to install. You must be active and ensure team work in all instances.
“I will not tolerate infighting and rivalry among appointed officials. Commissioners and Special Advisers must work harmoniously. The boards and the management of agencies must maintain a cordial working environment to deliver on agency mandate. All parties must recognize the limit of their powers.
“I must also submit that I will set up machinery to monitor the activities of appointees. Your performance in your various areas of postings and appointments will be reviewed regularly. You should not be found wanting in any way because Osun people have high expectations.”
Below is the list of special advisers (cabinet ranks):
1. Azeez Badmus – Information and Communication Technology
2. Hon Moshood Yakubu- Transport
3. Dr Adekunle Akindele- Public Health
4. Hon Moji Omisore -Rural & Community Development
Comments are closed.