Adeleke inaugurates special advisers, says appointees’ activities will be monitored mechanically

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has sworn in 47 Special Advisers as cabinet and non-cabinet members of his administration to paddle the affairs of the state.

In his speech during the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, at the state secretariat in Osogbo, Governor Adeleke noted that the executive council is now in place and his administration is set for a robust performance.

Charging the new appointees, he said corruption will not be tolerated, adding that their activities will be monitored with machinery.

His words, “I will not tolerate corruption and incompetence in governance. You must be above board and dedicate your time to serving the people. I will demand observance of the rule of law and due process “You have all been part of the struggle to enthrone this administration. Now is your turn to bring new ideas to salvage our state. You are now on board the government you help to install. You must be active and ensure team work in all instances. “I will not tolerate infighting and rivalry among appointed officials. Commissioners and Special Advisers must work harmoniously. The boards and the management of agencies must maintain a cordial working environment to deliver on agency mandate. All parties must recognize the limit of their powers. “I must also submit that I will set up machinery to monitor the activities of appointees. Your performance in your various areas of postings and appointments will be reviewed regularly. You should not be found wanting in any way because Osun people have high expectations.” Below is the list of special advisers (cabinet ranks):

1. Azeez Badmus – Information and Communication Technology

2. Hon Moshood Yakubu- Transport

3. Dr Adekunle Akindele- Public Health

4. Hon Moji Omisore -Rural & Community Development

5. Hon Kamoru Ajisafe- Tax Matters

6. Hon Ropo Oyewole- Legislative Matters

7. Hon Emiola Fakeye- Investment (OSICOL)

8. Bankole Omisore – SDGs

9. Hashim Abioye Esq- Legal Matters

10. Mallam Olawale Rasheed -Spokesperson/Special Adviser

List of Special Advisers: non-cabinet

1. Femi Carena- Office of Surveyor General

2. Hon Stephen Olaniran Akanfe Atidade- Agriculture-OSSADEC/OSSADEP

3. Mr Tunde Balogun- Sanitation

4. Mr Eniola Odeniyi – Public Enlightenment

5. Alhaji Muniru Adebayo Raji- Political Affairs

6. Mr Goddey Olijeh- Local Government Affairs

7. Mr Seyi Babatunde- Osun Road Maintenance Agency

8. . Sunday Komolafe – Secondary Education -SSEB

9. Tope Victor Anjorin- Tourism

10 Princess Oyeboade Rasheedat Oyewale Afolabi- STOWASSA/Water Regulatory Commission

11. Odelade Sarafat Olanrewaju- RUWESA

12.. Nurudeen Emiloju- CSDP (Community & Social Devt Projects)

13. Hon Yemi Ayodele- Home Grown School Feeding

14. Mrs Halid Sekina Temilade- Children Affairs

15. Ajetunmobi Akinwale – School Monitoring (Education District Offices)

16 . Alhaja Hawa Ahmed- Federal Affairs

17. Durojaiye Isaac Kolawole. Empowerment & Cooperatives

18. .Princess Adebimpe Koyi-Diaspora Affairs

19. Alhaji Abiodun Olaniran-Waste Management

20 . Alhaji Adam Akintunde Akindere- Lands( Property Development)

21. Yemi Owolade – Global Investments

22. Teniola Lanlehin – Education

23. Felix Lekan Olatunji – Trade and Investment

24. Dr Michael Oyerinde – Primary Health Care

25. Ademola Adeshina – Technical and Vocational Studies

26. Olusola Ajala – Public Communications/Compere

27. Bukola Onifade – Boundary Matters

28. Fausat Sarumi – Assets Management

29. Eniola Omotosho – Market Women Affairs

30. Kehinde Alexander Oloke – Traditional Matters

31. Kamal Adekilekun – Regional Integration

32. Olubi Adejobi – Intergovernmental Assignments

33. Prof Lukman Jumoda – Mining and Mineral Matters

34. Sir Adekunle Adepoju – General Services.

35. Odejobi Akinkunmi Abiodun- Special Duties

36. Princess Doyin Laoye- Skills Acquisition and Training

37. Olaniyi Akinlabi- Special Adviser on Protocol Matters