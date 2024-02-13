Katsina State government sought support from TETFUND to cushion the effects of insecurity in tertiary institutions in the State

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina state has sought support from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to help tackle the challenges of insecurity affecting tertiary institutions in the state.

Radda, who was speaking when he led the Katsina state delegation on a working visit to TETFund in Abuja on Monday, said a lot of students had been kidnapped hence the need for the support to enable the state provide adequate infrastructure for students to learn.

“We need to appreciate the Federal Government for these interventions. What could our institutions be without you?.

“The states are struggling, the country is struggling in terms of economic hardship, depreciation of naira, high food stuffs, effect on removal of Subsidy.

“The northern parts are struggling with insecurity. The resources we receive will not be adequate to address the challenges in the state so TETFund is a place we can come to for support.

“We are having threat of insecurity and a lot of students have been kidnapped, so we need a lot of security in the institutions to make students learn in a conducive environment,” he said.

The governor explained that the interventions would provide for the needed infrastructure for the safety of the students adding that the state is in the process of converting its ICT institution to a university of technology.

In his response, the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono explained that insecurity was a national issue affecting not only education but promised that the necessary infrastructure would be put in place to address them.

Echono said that the fund had prioritised all the trouble spots with measures in place to address the issues.

“Giving the expansion in tertiary institutions in recent times, I am aware we are in the process of getting University of Transportation into the mainstream of our interventions.

” We have seven to eight institutions in the state benefiting from TETFund. Katsina is in the eyes of problems of insecurity.

” We had already priortise Katsina in our security intervention because President Bola Tinubu is determined that in times of crisis, education must not stop.

“The president has said that we must bring those out of school back to school, expand existing programmes and more significantly is expanding access in leveraging technology and providing for indigent students.

“We have prioritized all the trouble spots with multiplicity of measures. We are ensuring there is power in all our institutions, put in place communication gadgets and the rest. All of these are part of security infrastructure that is being implemented,” he said.

Echono added that skills programmes must be expanded to cover the skills gap pledging that massive plans had been on ground to take children off the street.

He , however, said that the fund has commenced its intervention line for the year saying beneficiary institutions across the country has benefitted between N1.1 billion and N1.9 billion in its intervention line.

The Executive Secretary hence, advised the state’s Commissioner of Education to lias with the fund in order to enlist the institutions to benefit in its interventions.