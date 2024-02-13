Permanent Secretary Ministry of Police Affairs Inspects Monitoring Dashboard for Police Character Certificate

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo has inspected the monitoring dashboard for the Police Character Certificate which is one of the Nigeria Police Specialized Services Automated Project (POSSAP) for effective and efficient service delivery to Nigerians.

The inspection occurred at the Police Service Department, Ministry of Police Affairs Headquarters, Federal Secretariat Complex, Phase iii, in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary said the installation of the monitoring equipment in the department would enable the Ministry to know the operational activities of the Police Specialized Services Automation Project (POSSAP) and to ensure the supervisory role of the Ministry as well as a sense of ownership of the project.

He stated, “We would be able to monitor data on police character certificates on a daily, weekly, monthly, and annual basis as well as evaluate the progress of the automated specialized service of the Nigeria Police.

In his words, gone are the days when police would be working in silos as the Ministry’s top management namely Honourable Ministers and the Permanent Secretary as well as the Police Service department would monitor the process in real-time as the monitoring dashboard would be available to the top management of the Ministry.

The Permanent Secretary recalled that the Federal Government through the Ministry of Police Affairs launched the Police Specialized Services Automation Project (POSSAP) for the Nigeria Police Force to institutionalize transparency, and accountability and entrench quality service delivery to Nigerians.

Dr Sani Gwarzo reiterated that the automated Police Character Certificate is one of the twenty-nine specialized services of the police and it is not a profit-making venture but to improve the quality of services and operations of the Nigeria Police Force adding that it is not peculiar to Nigeria alone as it is practiced all over the world.

Among the specialized services are a Police Character Certificate; Central Motor Registry; Fingerprint; Tinted Glass Permit; VIP Orderly and Escort; Assets/Specie Escort; International Driving Permit; Firearms & Ammunition Licenses and others.

Earlier, the Chief Operating Officer, Police Specialized Services Automation Project (POSSAP), Dennis Obeto pointed out that the Dashboard analysis of applications for the Police Character Certificates (PCC) indicated the number of applicants from different local and states, their age groups noting that 31-35 years applicants have highest request in the country.

He said, “It is live data, currently what is happening on PCC applications is reflected and it is 99% active out of three automated processes. No compliance on police escort and guard and extract despite the deployment of 100 percent technology”.

The statistics on Police Character Certificates applications according to a release by Bolaji Kazeem Deputy Director Press in the ministry indicated that Lagos state is leading with 37.15% followed by Oyo at 9.57%; FCT at 9.25%; Osun at 8.42%; Edo at 8.11%; Imo at 6.59% and Delta at 6.40%; while Rivers 5.17% and Anambra 4.92% followed in that direction.