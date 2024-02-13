Samsung Galaxy AI available at Gloworld

The much talked about Samsung Galaxy AI smartphone is now available at Gloworld shops across the country.

While Glo customers who pre-ordered the phones have been receiving their orders, others who desire to own the coveted handsets but did not pre-order have been flocking to Globacom’s retail outlets, Gloworld, to purchase them.

Before the arrival of the AI smartphones in Nigeria, the digital solutions company and world’s leading manufacturers of electronic devices, Samsung, had entered into a partnership which allows Glo subscribers to own the Galaxy S24 AI smartphones. Under the partnership, any subscriber who buys any of the Galaxy S24 series will receive from Glo free data up to 18GB.

The preordering exercise, which will end on February 13, gives phone lovers who wish to purchase the device exclusive opportunity to pick different models of the phone, including S24 Ultra, the highest and most expensive of the series, followed by the S24+ and then the S24 base model. The key differentiating factors amongst the models are the processor and storage space.

The S24 AI device is capable of giving customers a unique experience due to its artificial intelligence. It comes with different functionalities including Circle to Search, which brings instant result when the home icon is pressed and anything on the screen, (images, video or text) is circled, Live Translate through which the Galaxy AI-powered device makes bilingual calls seamless, very perfect for stress-free conversations and also Advanced Camera Experience with the Photo Assist, a new powerful AI editing tool with studio-quality features.

Globacom urged its subscribers and other Nigerians who are yet to take advantage of the offer to visit the nearest Gloworld shop in their location to pre-order their preferred model of the Samsung Galaxy S24 AI.