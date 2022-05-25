Katsina Guber Race: Not do or die affair -Masari

ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Katsina state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, on Wednesday admonished the no fewer than seven governorship aspirants under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to accept that the race is not a do or die affair.

Speaking during the party’s stakeholders meeting in Katsina, Gov. Masari said God gives leadership to whoever He wishes at His own time hence the contenders should accept the outcome of this Thursday’s governorship primary election.

The governor also warned the gubernatorial contestants against any attempt to hijack the delegates taking part in the election process.

He noted that whoever would emerge victorious in the race should be ready to build on the solid foundation of the incumbent administration.

He also cautioned the aspirants not to engage anybody that can disrupt the smooth conduct of the primary.

Earlier, the Katsina APC boss, Sani Ahmed, declared that hijacking the state delegates remained an offense that would not be taking lightly.

