Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Katsina Guber Race: Not do or die affair -Masari

People & Power
By Peter
Aminu Bello Masari.
5
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

 

Katsina state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, on Wednesday admonished the no fewer than seven governorship aspirants under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to accept that the race is not a do or die affair.

Speaking during the party’s stakeholders meeting in Katsina, Gov. Masari said God gives leadership to whoever He wishes at His own time hence the contenders should accept the outcome of this Thursday’s governorship primary election.

The governor also warned the gubernatorial contestants against any attempt to hijack the delegates taking part in the election process.

He noted that whoever would emerge victorious in the race should be ready to build on the solid foundation of the incumbent administration.

He also cautioned the aspirants not to engage anybody that can disrupt the smooth conduct of the primary.

Earlier, the Katsina APC boss, Sani Ahmed, declared that hijacking the state delegates remained an offense that would not be taking lightly.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6824 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Katsina: Ex – ‘Buhari’ senator wins PDP…

Kogi West: Stop mocking Melaye over loss of ticket, Teejay…

COPWIP educates residents, traders on getting voter’s card

PDP “ll return to rule Kwara in 2023 -Bolaji…

1 of 425