Katsina: Ex – ‘Buhari’ senator wins PDP senatorial race

ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Barely a month after the law maker representing President Muhammad Buhari in the 9th Senate, Ahmed Babba Kaita, dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he has been returned unopposed by opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in contest for party’s Katsina North Senatorial zone ticket.

The race for the opposition party’s flag for Katsina Central Senatorial zone ended in favour of the former chief executive of Katsina State Housing Authority, Aminu Sirajo Makera.

He defeated Sen. Hamisu Lawal Gambo and Musa Mohammed Sada, while the lone female aspirant in the race, Aisha Isah Kaita, withdrew from it.

Similarly, former member of the House of Representatives. Dr. Garba Shehu Matazu, defeated PDP chieftain, Sani Anani Malumfashi, to clinch the katsina South Senatorial zone contest.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 1,117 state delegates would pick the PDP governorship flag bearer in primary election this Wednesday, 25th May.

The result of the opposition party’s governorship race between four aspirants was yet to be announced as at the time of filing in this report.

The PDP governorship hopeful include Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, Sen. Yakubu Lado, Arch. Ahmed Aminu Yar’ adua and Shehu Inuwa Imam.

For a better society