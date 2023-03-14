Kanu’s continued detention illegal, release him now – CSO tells Buhari

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

A Civil Society Organization, CSO, Congress of Civil Society Groups, CCSG, Abia State chapter, Monday, in Onitsha, Anambra State, demanded for the immediate release from the Department of Security Services, DSS facility, in Abuja, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, stating that an Abuja Appeal court discharged and acquitted him of all charges levelled against him.

The group in a statement signed by its coordinator, comrade Damian Ogudike and made available to newsmen, reminded the Federal Government that it was barred by the said court from further prosecution of Kanu in any Nigerian court.

The group reiterated that if the court of competent jurisdiction could pronounce such, there is no need of holding him in any Nigeria detention facility since court has made him a free man.

” We are appealing to the conscience of President Mohammadu Buhari, to do the needful and release the young man. There was presumption that if Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was released before the Nigerian election, his release might truncate the process of the election, but the election has been conducted and winner declared. Whether the result of the election was right or wrong, someone has emerged winner. There is no reason why Nnamdi Kanu would continue to be detainef in DSS facility.

“We appeal to the conscience of South East Governors, Senators and political office holders to also speak on the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”, he pleaded.

The group however advised Ndigbo not to stress so much about the current election and other events in the country, even as they urged Igbo to calm down and watch as things continue to unfold as their time has come.

It appealed to all men of God and General Overseers all over Nigeria to speak up in the same way Peter Obi was supported so that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who did not commit any crime rather than speaking the truth, will be released.

“Let all the Priests, Pastors, Bishops and General Overseers speak up the way Fr.Mbaka is speaking on behalf of Nnamdi Kanu. Let other ministers of God join and that is our humble appeal to the entire Nigerians who see this as illegal detention and something that is not proper,” he pleaded.

“We are disappointed in UN because we read one of their releases where they gave Nigerian Federal Government six months to release Nnamdi Kanu but uptill now, Nigerian government ignored them and we have not seen them acted. They are supposed to have done something to make Nigeria government release the young man,” the group boss stated further.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the way UN went about the Kanu issue and urged it to do the needful by ensuring his immediate release.

” The more you are keeping this young man in detention the more you create problems in this country and it the country fails, the out come will affect the entire world which you people know. We want you people to compel President Mohammadu Buhari to do the needful. Initially, when Igbo leaders met him on the issue, he told them that he would do what court said. But at the end of the day, when court passed verdict, he turned blind eyes, showing that he has not been fair to the issue,” he hinted.