NASS leadership: No decision on zoning yet –APC

.As Ebonyi NUJ appeals to APC, President-elect to support Umahi for Senate Presidency

By CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged its National Assembly (NASS) members-elect to play down on issues of zoning and leadership of the 10th Assembly.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives, and Ali Ndume (APC Borno-South), spoke with State House correspondents on Monday after the meeting of the APC leadership with lawmakers-elect at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

The meeting was chaired by the Vice-President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

The duo said that the party’s leadership urged the lawmakers-elect to focus on the forthcoming governorship election.

Gbajabiamila said that the meeting was to bring the National Assembly members-elect together to celebrate the party’s victory.

He said the meeting was to assure members that in spite of all the odds against the party, it was able to overcome.

“On the issue of zoning, yes, we did talk about it; it is neither here nor there yet; we have another election coming up this weekend and we want to make sure that everybody goes back home, roll up your sleeves.

“It is not hurray yet; we are not there yet; we need to complete the victory and our joy before we talk about the National Assembly; and that’s basically what it was about,’’ he said.

He said that the absence of the president-elect of at the meeting did not affect the outcome.

According to him, question of zoning should be put on hold until the election is over.

He explained why he was not available to pick up his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 7.

“All I heard was that I didn’t come here last week to pick up my certificate and because of that somebody conjectured that must be because I didn’t care about it or something about chief of staff.

“ It will interest you that I was in Lagos; I couldn’t leave Lagos because I was campaigning for my party.

“It will also further interest you that I was not here four years ago to pick up my certificate because I couldn’t make it; I didn’t think it was anything significant.

“I will pick my certificate today or tomorrow,’’ he said.

On his part, Ndume said that the meeting was to evaluate the party’s performance and go back home and complete the victory.

He said that Nigerians had spoken and elected APC, adding that there would be usual ups and downs in every electoral process.

“And the party, as expected also, appealed to the members of the National Assembly-elect to play down on the leadership issues and concentrate so that we take the election battle to the end; and that is to ensure that we win our states; and that is exactly what we are doing.

“The party has already strengthened us and we agreed that interactions like this should be frequent so that we will be going in the same direction instead of having issues by the experience of 2015 and 2019 to some extent.

“The issue of zoning did not come up; the president-elect is a parliamentarian; he has more experience than most of us and coincidentally, the Nigerian government is going to be National Assembly government.

“The president-elect was a senator; the vice president-elect was a senator; the party chairman was a senator; the secretary of the party was a senator; I believe that this time around we are going to have a rancor-free relationship,’’ he said.

He said that the National Assembly should produce its leadership based merit while also considering justice, fairness and equity

Meanwhile, The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ebonyi State Council, has appealed to the President-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and National Chairman of APC Abdulahi Adamu, to consider supporting Engineer David Nweze Umahi to emerge President of the 10th Senate.

The Union made the appeal in a letter they addressed to the President-elect and APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu at the end of their State Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki.

In the letter endorsed by Chairman of the Council, Comrade Tony Nwizi, the Union argued that with the massive infrastructural development of Ebonyi State under Engineer Umahi, he would lay the background for more robust reengineering of Nigeria as President of the next Senate.

The Union also emphasized that the choice of Umahi would go a long way to mitigate the reservations of Christians over the resultant Muslim-Muslim Presidency.

According to the letter, “We have worked with His Excellency, Engineer Chief David Nweze Umahi for the past eight years and can eminently attest to the the kind of person he is*

“His election to the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria to represent the good people of Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone is a blessing to the Country.

“He is humane, disciplined, celebral, accountable and a champion of integrity in governance.

“His penchant for uncommon development and transformation are legendary.

“He will do the same for the Country with his strength of character, competence and commitment.”