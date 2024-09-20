LG Elections: Enugu gov’t orders restriction of movement across the state, tomorrow from 6 am to 4 pm

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Ahead of the local government elections scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, September 21, 2024, the Enugu State Government has announced a restriction of vehicular movement in the state from 6 am to 4 pm to ensure an orderly and hitch-free exercise, stating that the earlier announced time-frame of the restriction of movement had been reviewed and reduced.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbo, had earlier in the day released a statement ordering a restriction of movement from 12 am to 6 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2024, for the election.

However, the government, in a public service announcement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, said the restriction of movement would now be from 6 am to 4 pm, following a further review by both the government and the State Police Command.

The government said the restriction would enable the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, (ENSIEC) to conduct councillorship and chairmanship elections in the 260 wards and 17 local government areas of the state.

“To ensure orderly and hitch-free elections, the Enugu State Government has ordered a restriction of movement in the 17 local government areas of the state.

“There shall be no vehicular movement on the roads and or any form of transportation in the state from 6 am to 4 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2024, except persons on the election or essential services such as ENSIEC officials, accredited election observers, authorised media practitioners, as well as health workers, ambulances and firefighters on emergency duties.”

“While the temporary inconveniences are regretted, the government enjoins Ndi Enugu to adhere to the directive for free, fair, credible, orderly, secure, and peaceful conduct of the elections.

“Security agencies have been briefed and are to ensure the enforcement of the order. All security agents not formally posted to election duties by their respective agencies are barred from the vicinity of the election venues”, the statement read.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng