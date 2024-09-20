Pinnacle filling station owned by Mbah- set ablaze by gunmen

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Unknown Gunmen this forenoon attacked the Pinnacle Filling Station on Agbani Road and committed arson there as they shot sporadically into the air, sending people scampering for cover.

The filling station situated at Agbani Road adjacent to Roban Supermarket is said to belong to the State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah.

Enugu State, who is preparing for council polls on Saturday, that. is tomorrow.

The arsonists went there in a Toyota Corolla car and set four cars ablaze.

All the shops around the area like, Roban Supermarket, other businesses shut down to avoid crossfire. But there was none eventually.

Normality returned to the place as firemen and the police arrived soon after the incident.

There have been no arrests made so far.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng