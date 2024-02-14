Kambari inaugurates procurement planning committee for 2024

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Environment has inaugurated the Procurement Planning Committee of the Ministry in compliance with the Public Procurement Act of 2007,

The permanent secretary of the ministry, Mahmud Adams Kambari, while inaugurating the committee, emphasised that the Act stipulated that every procuring entity is expected to establish a Procurement Planning Committee for each financial year and ensure due process is complied within Procurement process .

He charged all the Committee members who were drawn from each departments and units of the Ministry to uphold the standards of transparency, efficiency, and accountability in Procurement processes.

The permanent secretary added that the establishment of Procurement Committee is a strategic move to ensure the Procurement activities align seamlessly with Presidential Priorities as it concerns the 18 key deliverables of the Ministry.

Kambari further said, “Mr. President had earlier signed Performance Bond with the Ministers and Permanent Secretaries from the MDA’S to ensure full implementation of the budget.

“It is the Performance of the Ministry that will be tracked and assessed through the activities of the Departments by using relevant Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) as outlined in the Procurement Plan”.

Kambari, congratulated all the Committee members and urged them to ensure proper alignment of the Procurement expenditure towards achieving the assigned 18 key deliverables as well as play a pivotal role in guiding the Ministry.

Earlier, the Director Procurement of the Ministry, Mrs. Nwoye Adaobi welcomed members of the Commitee stating reasons for the meeting.

She commended the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Environment, saying that the inauguration of the Procurement Planning Committee (PPC) is the first step in Procurement process.

She said Procurement plan is to be executed after budget has been approved which clearly revealed why this inaugural meeting is crucial.

In a statement signed by Ibrahim Haruna, Head Press and Public Relations Unit of the ministry, the Committee has some mandatory departments and units which are there to give professional advice and doing the necessary assessment like the Legal Unit, Finance and Account, Planning Research and Statistics, Technical Personnel and other Departments that has Projects for the year are also part of the committee.