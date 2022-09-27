Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Fidelity bank hero style

Kallo.ng to launch India-Hausa dubbed movies in October — Official

Brands
By Peter
8
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Kallo.ng, a Hausa language movie streaming platform will launch India-Hausa dubbed films on its service in October.

 

Founder of kallo.ng, Maijidda said, we are happy to announce on our streaming platform, Kallo.ng from October 14th. The objective is to feed our audience with what the are craving for . The India-Hausa dubbed movies  would excite thousands of subscribers of our online film streaming service.

 

Ms Moddibo said the online movie service would bring latest India-Hausa films in series for its teeming subscribers.

 

She added that Hausa culture is not too far from Indian. They are lovers of entertainment and are addicted to Indian movies across all demographics and that makes Hausa people one of the largest viewers of Hausa movies. The viewing demand was pressing, so  Kallo.ng is proving variety of entertaining series just with a press from your phone.

 

Kallo.ng is a Nigerian Hausa-language subscription streaming service based in Kano State.

 

Launched on November 26, 2021, it is the first streaming platform to offer programming solely in Hausa.

 

The platform is owned by Spacekraft Media Limited, which was founded  November 2021.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 7896 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

ABC: Damisa Ascribed Corporation’s achievements to…

Nigerian Breweries Plc shines at 10th Marketing Edge Brands…

Top 50 Brands: Dangote emerges Most Valuable for the fifth…

d.light Launches In Nigeria With Life Transforming Solar…

1 of 76