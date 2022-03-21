Kaduna govt summons emergency meeting over security situation in Kaura, Jema’a LGAs

The Kaduna State Government, on Monday, summoned emergency meeting of security agencies to deliberate on the security situation in Kaura and Jema’a Local Government Areas of the state.

The State’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, gave a hint on the meeting, which is being chaired by him, along side Gideon Gwari, member representing Kaura Federal Constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that sequel to the deterioration of the security situation in the area, the state government had imposed 24 hour curfew on Monday (today).

Aruwan said senior government officials, security agencies and community leaders from Kaura and Jema’a Local Government Areas were presently in a closed-door meeting in a Government Lodge located in Kafanchan town.

He said chairmen of the two councils, Siman Mathias and Yunana Barde, are expected to present separate briefs.

Similarly, Col. Timothy Opurum, Sector 7 Commander of Operation Safe Haven, and ACP Danlami Ibrahim, Kafanchan Area Commander, are part of the meeting, as well as various community leaders.

The Commissioner said, the public will be updated on the outcome of the meeting. (NAN)