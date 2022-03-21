SystemSpecs flags off 2022 Children’s Day Essay Competition

SystemSpecs has launched its third Children’s Day Essay Competition as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations. Kindly consider the press release below for publication on your esteemed media platform alongside attached image. Thank you for your inestimable support.

SystemSpecs Group, leading financial, human resources and ecommerce software technology giant, has invited children in Nigeria to participate in the 30th anniversary edition of its annual Children’s Day Essay Competition as part of its contributions to enhancing capacity development for national prosperity through technology.

Divided into two categories – Junior (for children aged 9-12years) and Senior (for children aged 13-16years), participants in the competition this year are to write essays on the topic, “Improving the Quality of Education in Nigeria through Technology.” Entries are to be submitted through the competition portal, www.systemspecs.com.ng/2022essay, from March 21, 2022 until 6:00 pm on April 20, 2022.

While entries into the junior category should not exceed 1,000 words, entries into the senior category should be a maximum of 1,500 words. Entries must be participants’ original ideas, devoid of plagiarism, written in English and endorsed by an accredited school official, parent or legal guardian.

“We commenced the SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition in 2020 to provide an opportunity for students across Nigeria to share fresh, bright and original ideas capable of transforming our country positively,” said Segun Adesanya, Group Head, Corporate Services, SystemSpecs Group.

“This edition of the competition is special. It is one of the ways we are commemorating our 30th anniversary through an expression of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) focus on equipping young Nigerians with relevant technology needed to be outstanding in the society. Through this competition, they would also birth great ideas that would be harnessed to advance Nigeria as a country.”

The previous editions were well received, with thousands of submissions from more than 1,000 schools in the 36 states across the federation and the FCT.

The first-place winner of the competition in each category of this year’s edition of the competition will respectively receive a high capacity laptop, a topnotch headphone, free ULesson certificate courses, monthly 10 gigabyte Internet data for one year, branded travel suite case, a unique keepsake hoodie, a thermal flask and school bag.

Second-place winner in each category would also respectively receive a high capacity laptop, a topnotch headphone, free ULesson certificate courses, monthly 5 gigabyte Internet data for one year, a trendy hoodie, a thermal flask and school bag.

Third-place winner in each category would respectively receive a high performance tablet, a headphone, free ULesson certificate courses, a branded hoodie, a thermal flask and school bag.

Top 30 Honour Roll winners in both categories—15 per category—will also be handsomely rewarded.

Similarly, the school that produces the top winning participants in junior and senior categories would be rewarded with 10 and 20 high-capacity personal computers respectively, aside other benefits including a setup of their school for end-to-end electronic funds collection and payment.

The organiser of the competition, SystemSpecs Group, is a 30-year-old pioneer in financial and human capital technology solutions and services developed in Nigeria for the rest of Africa. The firm recently expanded by establishing two subsidiaries – Remita Payment and SystemSpecs Technology.