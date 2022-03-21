Sanwo-Olu swears in three Permanent Secretaries, charges them to remain committed public servants

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday swore in three new permanent secretaries, urging them to continue to remain committed and serve the citizens diligently and competently.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Executive Chamber, Lagos House, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration has appointed close to 50 permanent Secretaries in Public Service in less than three years, noting that almost 70 per cent of the current crop of permanent secretaries were appointed by the incumbent government to strengthen the civil service.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Mrs. Adetutu Ososanya (Commerce, Industry and Cooperative), Mrs. Oyinade Nathan-Marsh (Tourism, Arts and Culture) and Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu (Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA).

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that the appointment of the permanent secretaries was strictly based on the track records of performance in their previous offices held and therefore charged them to see their new appointments as call to service and be committed to the assignments given to them.

“We are happy that you are joining that enviable list of permanent secretaries that we have. Being Permanent Secretary is a call to service and that you need to reflect within all hierarchy of staff that are behind you; to lead and show real leadership. You must be able to lead, encourage and give them everything they require to succeed. We wish you all the best,” the governor said.

The Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola said the appointment of the three permanent secretaries was in fulfilment of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES developmental agenda and commitment to elevate the state’s public service to a greater height.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, in her votes of assurance, Ososanya thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and State Executive Council for the confidence reposed in them and promised that they would work in line with the THEMES agenda and add value to the State Public Service.

She also promised that the appointees would be loyal and will not disappoint Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Government.

“We do not take for granted the great privilege given to us as Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Civil Service. We appreciate the trust you have reposed in us and we promise to justify the trust. We will ensure that we are loyal to this administration. We promise to support the THEMES developmental agenda.

“We will support the policies, programmes and projects of this administration. We will do our best to add value to the vibrant public service sector. We will be assets to the good work that is ongoing in Lagos State. We will not fail this administration,” Mrs. Ososanya promised.