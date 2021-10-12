Justice Haroon, 9 other scholars, community leaders sit on Kwara madrasah issue

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has nominated 10 prominent Muslim scholars, community leaders and government officials to investigate the circumstances around the recent excessive flogging of some Arabic students in Ganmo area of the state.

The committee is to be chaired by retired Justice Idris Haroon. Other members are Hon. Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Alhaji Ibrahim Dan Maigoro; Prof. Hamzat Abdulraheem; Prof Badmus Yusuf; Prof. Abubakar Imam-Aliagan; Dr. Mohammed Ghali Alaya; Dr. Saudat AbdulBaqi; Hajia Balikis Oladimeji of the Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN); Mallam Lawal Olohungbebe; and Dr AbdulHameed Sanni (Secretary).

The terms of reference of the committee include to meet with the affected students, their parents, and the school authorities on the circumstances around the corporal punishments meted to them following the students’ organisation and participation in a birthday party, alleged consumption of liquor and publication of the video footage of same on the social media; review the reward and disciplinary methods in such schools; and make recommendations to the government on how to prevent a recurrence of such in the state.

The committee has one week to submit its report, beginning from their first sitting.

