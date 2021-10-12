Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NNPC

Justice Haroon, 9 other scholars, community leaders sit on Kwara madrasah issue

People & Power
By Peter
0 19

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has nominated 10 prominent Muslim scholars, community leaders and government officials to investigate the circumstances around the recent excessive flogging of some Arabic students in Ganmo area of the state.

The committee is to be chaired by retired Justice Idris Haroon. Other members are Hon. Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Alhaji Ibrahim Dan Maigoro; Prof. Hamzat Abdulraheem; Prof Badmus Yusuf; Prof. Abubakar Imam-Aliagan; Dr. Mohammed Ghali Alaya; Dr. Saudat AbdulBaqi; Hajia Balikis Oladimeji of the Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN); Mallam Lawal Olohungbebe; and Dr AbdulHameed Sanni (Secretary).

The terms of reference of the committee include to meet with the affected students, their parents, and the school authorities on the circumstances around the corporal punishments meted to them following the students’ organisation and participation in a birthday party, alleged consumption of liquor and publication of the video footage of same on the social media; review the reward and disciplinary methods in such schools; and make recommendations to the government on how to prevent a recurrence of such in the state.

The committee has one week to submit its report, beginning from their first sitting.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 4710 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Anambra guber candidates present manifestos to residents in…

2023: Southerners & Middle Belters Pushing for Core…

APC crisis: Bunu inaugurates Adamu led National…

2023: God can give power to anyone He wills, says Tinubu

1 of 159

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More