Osinbajo, Okorocha, Osun, Ondo Govs, others to grace Ooni’s annual birthday symposium

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ((SAN); Osun State Governor, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola and the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and other top dignitaries are scheduled to be in Ile-Ife, Osun State to partake in the annual birthday lecture of the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Scheduled to hold at the prominent Oba Okunade Sijuwade Memorial Hall, Enuwa, Ile-Ife by 10am , the event has the theme: “Addressing Security Challenges As They Affect Grassroots Development In Nigeria: Need for Constitutional Empowerment of Traditional Institution”.

This was contained in a statement by the Media Director in Ooni’s Palace, Comrade Moses Olafare

According to the statement, Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Senator Okorocha, would be the keynote speaker, in the presence of other stakeholders especially in the security sector including the Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode and the Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, among others while the Osemawe of Ondo kingdom, Oba (Dr.) Victor Aladesimbo Kiladejo, would be the royal guest of honour.

Preceding the symposium on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, within the same premises (Oba Okunade Sijuwade Memorial Hall, Enuwa, Ile-Ife) is a Healthcare support program sponsored by the Iyalaje Oodua, Princess (Dr.) Toyin Kolade, to assist the poor and other vulnerable persons particularly those suffering from High Blood Pressure and Diabetes.

Details of the Iyalaje Oodua Health Initiative include; Health Education or prevention and Management of High Blood Pressure and Diabetes, Fee Blood Sugar Test, Visual Accuracy Test, Free Pick Flow Test, Free Blood Pressure Test and free Healthcare services for 200 persons suffering from High Blood Pressure and Diabetes.

Friday 15th, October 2021 at the same venue is slated for women and ladies suffering from Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) to receive treatment and lectures on the cure and prevention of any type of urinary tract infection (UTI) being organized by the Ooni’s Hopes Alive Initiative (HAI) being managed by Princess Temitope Adesegun as a free health care support in commemoration of the birthday celebrations of the African foremost king.

The activities of this year’s birthday of the Arole Oduduwa will be climaxed on Sunday, 17th, October 2021 with a get-together (‘Imperial Birthday Party’) at the Ojaja Arena within the Ife Grand Resort and Industrial Park at Ile-Ife.

The entire public is hereby invited to partake and equally benefit from the events listed above as we celebrate and equally commemorate the annual birthday anniversary of the Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula and the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

For a better society