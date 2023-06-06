Champion Newspapers Limited
Just in: Reps declare Nigeria Air launch a fraud

Latest NewsAviation
By Editor
The House of Representatives has poked holes in the purported launch of Nigeria Air at the twilight of the administration of former President, Muhammadu Buhari, declaring it a fraud.

 

Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, declared the launch of Nigeria Air a fraud after the major stakeholders in the deal between the Federal Government and Ethiopian Airlines denied knowledge of the launch.

 

The Ministry of Aviation claimed Nigeria Air was only unveiled and not launched, which the committee dismissed as an attempt to divert the lawmakers’ attention.

 

Members of the committee were shocked when NAMA disclosed that the aircraft bearing Nigerian colours was on a chartered flight to Nigeria.

 

Other stakeholders who confirmed the disclosure noted that a chartered flight could be painted in any colour and with any inscriptions.

