FCT journalists hail Ogbeche’s appointment

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The FCT Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has hailed the appointment of Comrade, Emmanuel Ogbeche, as the Chief Press Secretary to the government of Cross River State.

The Cross River State governments had on Monday, announced the immediate appointment of the current Chairman of Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche, alongside five other officials, as part of the first appointments of Governor Bassey Otu.

The Permanent Secretary, General Administration Office of the Secretary to the State, Dr. Innocent Eteng, said the governor also approved the appointment of Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh as Secretary to the State Govemment, Hon. Emmanuel Ironbar, Chief of Staff tobthe Governor and Major Gen. Okoi Ubi Obono (Rtd) as Snr. Special Adviser-Security(State Security Adviser).

Also appointed are AIG John Abang (Rtd) as Special Adviser, Security (Central), Mr. Achu Ben Olayi, Special Adviser – Security (North), Commander Patrick Odiong (Rtd) Special Adviser – Security (South) and Mr. Sylvester Otu Abang as Acting State Chief of Protocol.

Reacting to the development, the executive and members of NUJ FCT Council described Ogbeche’s appointment as an honour to the council and a sign for better days for the media community.

In a press statement jointly signed by the Vice Chairman and Secretary of Council, Comrade Osaretin Osadebamwem and Ochiaka Ugwu respectively, the council thanked Governor Bassey Otu, for finding the NUJ Chairman worthy for the appointment.

While expressing confidence in his capacity to perform, the council assured the new CPS of its support in projecting and advancing the policies and programs of Otu’s administration.

“There is no doubt that you will bring your wealth of experience and professionalism to bear on this very appropriate portfolio and ensure a seamless, respectful and mutually beneficial co-existence, amongst the distinct media platforms.

“We also wish to express our sincere appreciation to Executive Governor of Cross River State, Sen. Prince, Bassey Edet Otu for deeming it fit and worthy to appoint a thorough bred , tested and proven core Journalist and image manager to the position of CPS.”