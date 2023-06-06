Julius Berger Projects: President Buhari commissions National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja

It was a dream come true for the country’s democratic development, and particularly so for the nation’s Legislative arm of Government as President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the ultra-modern complex comprising the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja, recently.

The ceremony was attended by both the Senate President and Chairman of NILDS Governing Council, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan, GCON, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Alternate Chairman of NILDS Governing Council, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, CFR. Many other distinguished Senators and honourable members of the House of Representatives were also in attendance at the project commissioning ceremony.

The Director-General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar O. Sulaiman welcomed the dignitaries to the event. According to the Director-General, the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) is a capacity-building agency of the National Assembly and it also provides technical services to the legislature and other institutions of democracy in Nigeria. The vision of the Institute is to become the regional hub and top-tier research and training institution that promotes and supports the development of dynamic, effective and accountable legislatures and democratic institutions.

Professor Sulaiman further said that the mission of NILDS is to support and strengthen the legislature and other democratic institutions and actors in Nigeria and beyond to make informed decisions and effectively discharge their statutory responsibilities through focused research training, sharing of best practices and the provision of professional support services. The objectives of the NILDS include to act as a world-class multi-disciplinary institution capable of providing training, capacity building, research, policy analysis and extension services for the legislature at the Federal, State and Local government levels. It is also the objective of the NILDS to promote best practices in legislative activities in Nigeria and countries in the sub-region. The goal is to strengthen democratic processes, structures and institutions.

Goodwill messages were given by the leadership of the National Assembly. All speakers at the ceremony commended and thanked President Buhari for the successful construction and delivery of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) complex.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter said, “…on behalf of the Board, executive management and the entire staff of Julius Berger Nig. Plc, I share the honour of welcoming you all on this memorable occasion of the commissioning of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS). The Institute’s permanent site has been designed specifically as a knowledge center….” Dr. Richter further said, “The significance of the project cannot be overemphasised, as it serves as a catalyst, indeed an inspiration and a new standard for development and knowledge transfer, a place to learn and reflect, a platform for dialogue and engagement.” Richter seized the auspicious opportunity of the occasion to thank His Excellency, President Buhari for the confidence and trust he has always reposed in Julius Berger for the successful construction and delivery of critically important projects in the country. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, executive management and the entire staff of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, I thank you for your trust, and for giving our company the opportunity to deliver on your developmental vision for Nigeria. God bless Nigeria,” said Dr. Richter.

Richter also thanked the project’s stakeholders, the member of the Governing Council of NILDS for their support for the project. He especially thanked the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, GCON, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, CFR, and the Director-General of the NILDS, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman for their kind commitment and support.

NILDS Permanent Site is located in Piwoyi District along Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road and occupies 8.12 hectares (81,200m2). The Management of the NILDS states that its goal is to transform the Institute’s permanent site into a knowledge hub similar to the Dubai Knowledge Park which is a human resources management, professional learning and educational free trade zone campus. The Institute’s permanent site will provide facilities for corporate training and learning institutions to operate with 100% foreign ownership. The Institute is opened to partnerships with companies and institutes to operate within it, this can include parliaments, universities, computer training providers professional centres and executive development providers, among others.

Some of the key services provided by NILDS cover legislative support services, training, teaching and research, library and publications, ICTE and NILDS Legislative Databank, networking. As a legislative think-tank conceived to enhance the quality and effectiveness of laws, NILDS, at the core of its work is involved in legislative Drafting, drafting of motions and resolutions, bill analysis and scrutiny, support for Committees; and issue/sector/data Briefs.

