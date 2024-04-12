Just In: Ex PG Anambra community shot dead in his home

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A former President-General of Amansea Development Union in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Cajetan Nwokike, has reportedly been killed.by yet to be identified gunmen.

This is coming in less than two months after the assassination of the President-General of Umuoji, Chief Silas Onyima.

The incident which was said to have happened on Thursday marks yet another assassination of a community leader in the state.

Disclosing the tragic event to journalists in Awka in a statement on Friday, the National President of the Association of Past Presidents’ General of Anambra State, Omife I. Omife said that the late PG was fatally shot by assailants while performing his customary morning prayers(breaking the kola nut) in his residence in Amansea.

According to him, the gunmen, said to be two young men, entered his home and mercilessly shot him at point-blank range, resulting in his instant death.

The statement read in part,” The Association of Past Presidents-General of Anambra State (APPAS) has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence and urged Governor Soludo and law enforcement agencies to spare no effort in apprehending the perpetrators responsible for these heinous acts.

“The community is reeling from the loss of another esteemed leader, emphasizing the urgent need for swift and decisive action to bring the culprits to justice and restore peace to the state.”

