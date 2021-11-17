Julius Berger wins 6th consecutive award at #Iambrandnigeria’s top 50 Brands

The country’s widely acknowledged leading, most dependable and innovative engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has strongly won for the 6th consecutive time its top rating as Nigeria’s Most Valuable Brand in the Building and Construction Services Category at the TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA awards.

The construction experts, last week retained its top position in Nigeria’s construction sector in recognition of its outstanding quality, innovativeness and best international standards and practice in the building and construction industry for 2021.

At a well-attended zoom event anchored from Lagos, and with the who is who in the various industrial sectors in attendance, Julius Nigeria emerged the winner in the building and construction sector with a Business Strength Measurement, BSM of 60.5 to strongly beat and best its own previous performance records in all the previous years at the ratings.

According the Mr Taiwo Oluboyede, the CEO of the BrandNigeria event, Top Brands Nigeria, the BSM ratings of nominated companies are determined by their individual Brand Identity and Client Retention, Quality Elements, Market or Category Leadership, Innovation, National Spread, Online Engagement and their respective Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental Consciousness and engagement.

According to Mr Taiwo Oluboyede, “Julius Berger has a progressive and open-minded corporate culture. The company never stands still in its efforts to drive both the organization and its clients’ developments forward to its sworn allegiance to success.”

Julius Berger was also positively cited for its culture of punctuality and capacity to arrive on schedule for its tasks. Executive Director Administration of the company, Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi, later told our correspondent in a telephone interview that: In Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, punctuality is the soul of business; as a propelling operational policy, we seriously work to arrive at every milestone and assignment as planned. That corporate culture proudly productively underpin our company’s reliability to our clients in every project. That is what we strongly bring to every work and project as our proud historical legacy; a tenacity and consistency of purpose that has made us win the highly coveted construction sector leadership award for the 6th consecutive time. We intend to maintain our productive momentum and remain the trusted and preferred partner when project timelines and success matters most to the client. That is Julius Berger’s lasting and reliable promise. On behalf of the Board, Executive Management and entire Staff of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, I wish to appreciate and thank the BrandNigeria organization for this valuable award, and for the objectivity that has continued to guide the ratings, keeping the nominations for the awards only merit-driven.”

The CEO of BrandNigeria, Taiwo Oluboyede, had earlier noted that it has been widely observed and acknowledged that: “no matter the challenges and regardless of the scope, Julius Berger approaches each project not only as a contractor, but as a partner for project success.” Tracing the history of its works in Nigeria back to the construction of Eko bridge in Lagos in 1965 which it added “still stands strong today” the Top 50 Brands Nigeria CEO said “…it is a testimony to Julius Berger’s leadership in delivering enduring quality.”

Furthermore, Mr Oluboyede speaking from the citation of Julius Berger from the BrandNigeria 2021 Manual, said that, among many other fine technical qualities of Julius Berger, the company places emphasis on the deployment of progressive construction methods and innovative technologies to achieve sustainable and value-driven solutions as the scope of Julius Berger’s operations covers “all areas of construction including the pre and post phases. Success is built on the strategy of having vertically integrated operations, which improve efficiency and timelines of project execution.”

To underscore the foregoing, Top Brands Nigeria said, “Julius Berger is a brand that is unmistakably recognized throughout Nigeria, a brand that has built a track record of delivering the highest level of performance and a brand synonymous with quality and reliability.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Top Brands Nigeria, Mr. Taiwo Oluboyede in his opening remarks at the landmark event congratulated Julius Berger Nigeria and other sectoral winners declaring that, “today, these are the best top brands in Nigeria.”

Other winners at the award event included the Dangote Group, Conoil, Oando, Shell, Total, Globacom, Guinness, Coca-Cola, Nestle, MTN, Airtel, Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Nigeria Breweries, Toyota, the Honeywell Group, Lafarge, Channels Television, etc.