CLO commends FG for completing Zik’s Mausoleum, demands his immortalization

By Phil Okose Onitsha

As Anambrarians marked Tuesday as public holiday in commemoration of the birthday of late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and his efforts towards actualization of Nigerian Independence, the State chairman of the Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, while commending the Federal Government for the completion of the Zik’s Mausoleum in Onitsha, demanded for the immortalization of the late Dr

Nnamdi Azikiwe, by the Federal Government by earmarking every November 16th in commemoration of his birthday that was on16 November 1904 .

In a passionate appeal, the CLO boss stated that, “President Mohammadu Buhari, should immediately complete the process of immortalising him by declaring November 16th every year as National public holiday in commemoration of great Zik of Africa birthday.”

“Recall that Zik along side other patriots like Tafawa Balewa, Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello and Anthony Enahoro worked patriotically, selflessly and relentlessly towards actualising Nigeria Independence on 1st October 1960.”

“As the first governor of Eastern Region, Senate President, governor general and President, deserves to be honored with National holiday in appreciation of his immense sacrifices and contributions towards our Independence and Nigeria unity.”

“Declaration of November 16th as Zik’s day will foster unity, love ,national cohesion and integration.”

“I commend FG for completion of Zik’s Mausoleum .I appeal for creation of additional states and Local Governments in tandem with recommendations of National Constitutional Conference and to keep the South East zone at par with other zones” he pleaded.