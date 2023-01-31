Julius Berger is a company that strongly benchmarks engineering professionalism in Nigeria

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has been described as a company habitually, brilliantly benchmarking engineering professionalism in the country; always intentional and progressive in its policy to make life comfortable and easy for the Nigerian people through its project implementation plans, works and ancilary initiatives.

Speaking at its 2023 Annual Public Lecture, Awards Ceremony and General Meeting in Lagos Thursday, Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Highways and Transportation Engineers, NIHTE, Engr. Adenuga Opanuga, Mnse said, Julius Berger among others is full of wisdom to make life comfortable for all by the way they professionally discharge their contractual responsibilities in their sector. We have been on with Julius Berger in the past three years and we have all along worked together for good.‘

Adding that the frontline engineering construction company has made so much positive impact on lives in Nigeria, Engr. Opanuga said, ‘that is why they are deserving of the unique Award The Company for Engineering Construction of Highways in Nigeria.‘

He praised the widening landscape for Nigerian professionals in engineering construction practice, saying that the pioneering, sustained and enduring efforts of Julius Berger largely accounted for the positive development.

Our awardees are well respected, experienced, professionals, individuals, agents, companies and organisations who have made vital and important contributions in various fields of engineering, most especially, on highway and transportation engineering in Nigeria, he concluded.

The Lagos Chapter Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Adekunle Bello, Mnse, in his welcome address said that the Awards ceremony was ‘a recognition for professionals and corporate organisations who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the engineering profession in different areas of the society.‘

In all, 15 individual and three corporate Awards were given at the event jointly organised by the Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE and the Nigerian Institution of Highways and Transportation Engineers, NIHTE.

Speaking after receiving the award on behalf of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, leader of the company’s team to the event, Engr. Adegbenga Osunlana expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, and the Nigerian Institution of Highways and Transportation Engineers, NIHTE, for deeming the company worthy of the award saying that, ‘…we are appreciative of this award and we thank you for it.‘ Emphasising that Julius Berger has produced and continues to produce good and productive engineers, he said, ‘…thankfully, they are making their marks in their endeavours.‘ He mentioned the current Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Works and Infrastructures, Engr. (Mrs) Aramide Adeyoye and the Managing Director of Prodeco Engineering Services, Engr. Simeon Olayemi Alabi, both former staff of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc making their marks in the larger society.

Besides Engr. Osunlana, other members of the Julius Berger team at the event were Engr. Rasheedat Anifowoshe and Emmanuel Isibor.