JOE Anatune’s Final Home Journey Begins On June 22nd, 2022

The quintessential Joe, the Big Brand Builder, the great man from Awa, the Onwa of Awa, the man who epitomised and wore ‘Simplicity’ and ‘Humility’ as a cloth, the peaceful and kind-hearted man, the Brand Management Specialist and Marketing Communications guru. His final home journey begins on June 22nd, 2022.

Joe Anatune was gracious till death. He died on April 30, 2022 at the age of 62 years. He was until his death the founder and MD/CEO of B3 Communications Limited, Faces & Profile Limited, Light & Shade Limited and until recently, he was appointed the MD/CEO Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

If there was any way the dead could be revived and brought back to life, this would have been one death that mankind would have done everything possible to reverse.

Joe was simply a man of many parts, completely de-tribalized and always ready to render help. He lived and died in the service of God and humanity, but God knows the best and we cannot question His decisions.

Joe was one of the sons of Chief and Mrs Gabriel Anatune (both late), of the Anatune family in the Nweke extended family, Umunzekwe clan, Eziobuikpa village, Awa town, Orumba North LGA of Anambra State.

He was an Integrated Marketing Communications practitioner. After working for some organizations at top management levels, he established the b3 Communications Group – an advertising agency with a good number of employees, many of whom are Ndi Anambra.

In his lifetime, he utilized his professionalism in serving Anambra State in various capacities including, but not limited to:

(1) Publicity Secretary, League of Anambra Professionals (LAP).

(2) Creator/Administrator, Anambra Alliance (AA), a vibrant social media platform of Anambra professionals, Technocrats and Business Moguls.

(3) Convener/Leader, Soludo Promoters Forum (SPF).

Joe was the Head, Soludo Media team where played remarkable roles in the Governorship election of November 2021 through social and political mobilisations, as well as in deploying his special gift of creative and prose writings.

A release from his son, Mr Chinedu Anatune announces the burial arrangements as follows:

Date: Wed 22 June 2022

4:00pm: Service of Songs at his Country Home Eziobuikpa Village Awa.

Thurs 23 June 2022

8:00am: Lying in State at his Country Home, Eziobuikpa Village Awa.

10:00am: Burial Service by St Luke’s Anglican Church Awa.

Internment follows immediately after Service.

Fri 24th June

Condolence visit by friends, in-laws and well wishers.

Sat 25th June 2022

Condolence visit continues.

Sun 26th June 2022

Outing Service at St Luke’s Anglican Church Awa.