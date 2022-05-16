It will be wrong for a Muslim to take over from Buhari– Bishop Wale Oke

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke has said that it would be wrong for a Muslim to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Bishop Oke further stated that PFN will not support any political party with Muslim-Muslim candidates in the forthcoming general election.

The revered Christian cleric spoke on Saturday in Osogbo during the celebration of 30th anniversary of PFN in Osun State.

Oke, in a statement issued by the state Director of Media, Bishop Seun Adeoye explained that Nigeria is a secular state and that Christians will not fold their arms and allow a situation where the president and the vice-president would be Muslims.

He said, “The Church in Nigeria is saying No to a Muslim-Muslim ticket. We are going to mobilise the church against such political party. PFN has 65 million people and we will vote against such party.

“Obasanjo handed over to Yar’adua, Yar’adua to Jonathan and Jonathan to Buhari and who else should Buhari hands over to but a Christian”.

He called on all PFN members to ensure they possess their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) and vote out bad government.

On the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, the PFN President condemned those who were killing in the name of religion.

“Killing in the name of religion is barbaric, unrighteous, ungodly and demonic. We want killings in the name of religion to stop in Nigeria.

“It is regrettable that one of our daughters was stoned to death and set ablaze. We urge all religion leaders in Nigeria to educate their adherents. Nigeria is not again in stone age. It is criminal offence and the killers should be fished out and brought to book. They are killers and the punishment meant for killers be meted on them,” he said.

In his speech, the Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola represented by his deputy, Mr. Gboyega Alabi explained the roles being played by his government to ensure peace in the state.