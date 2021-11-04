ISWAP kills 2 policemen, soldier during clearance Operation in Borno

Fighters of the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) in a surprise attack have killed two Mobile Policemen and a soldier at Malam Fatori, the headquarters of Abadam Local Government of Borno State.

PRNigeria learnt that the dead personnel were members of a joint security team conducting clearance operations in the area in preparation for the return and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) when they were attacked.

The clearance exercise was organised by Borno Governor Babagana Zulum, after he mobilised about 500 security personnel, in an effort to facilitate the return of over 50,000 households who fled from Abadam took refuge in Bosso, Niger Republic.

A security source told PRNigeria that the team headed by CSP Mohammed Ibrahim, the Commander of the Borno CRACK Team, responded swiftly and repelled the armed attackers who came with gun trucks and motorcycles.

The source said: “The terrorists came with several trucks mounted with Anti Aircraft guns and motorcycles. The combined efforts of the policemen, soldiers, operatives of civil defence, intelligence services as CJTF swiftly engaged and repelled the terrorists’ attack.

“Unfortunately, we lost two MOPOL and one soldier during the gun battle with the terrorists which lasted for about one hour, “he added.

The attack is coming nearly a week after Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno abruptly cut short his visit to the town following an attack on his convoy by ISWAP terrorists in the same axis.

However, despite the growing insecurity and presence of the terrorists in the area, Governor Zulum has insisted that all the IDPs and refugees must be resettled by December 31, 2021. He had vowed to shut down the IDP camps and return people to their communities, citing improved security.

Malam Fatori is one of the strongholds of the ISWAP Terrorists and allegedly hosts their Shura Council. It also sits near the border with Niger Republic