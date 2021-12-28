IPOB HODS to address Biafrans in live broadcast Jan 1

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has announced plans to acquint Biafrans of its achievements for 2021 and road map for the new year, through a live broadcast on January 1, 2022.

The broadcast which would be anchored by IPOB Head of Directorate of State, Mazi Chika Edoziem will air on radio Biafra.

A statement by IPOB media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful said, “The broadcast will highlight the achievements IPOB has recorded this year, and hint on the roadmaps to our liberation. He will also address some pertinent issues pertaining to our struggle for independence.

“IPOB has gone beyond human destruction and it will remain so till Biafra freedom is fully achieved. Anybody can say whatever they like IPOB remains unshakable. There is no retreat until Biafra sovereignty is fully restored.

“The broadcast will be simultaneously relayed live through our many channels including IPOB community radio, tuning, radio Biafra FM, Facebook, satellite and others.

“We, therefore, urge everybody to hook on and listen in during the broadcast. We also wish to inform Biafrans that Mazi Chinasa Nworu, and his crew will also be on radio Biafra for questions and answer on 30th of December. Call in during the live programme for your questions on anything bordering on our independence struggles.”