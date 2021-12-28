Ebonyi  Lawmaker fetes 5,000 Less privileged /widows, persons Living with disabilities with Gifts, Wrappers, Bags of Rice for Yuletide

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

The Member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency in the House of Representative Hon Chinedu Ogah , has feted 5,000 persons of his constituency comprising widows, elderly, youths, less privileged with welfare /gift packages to mark the celebration of the yuletide.

The beneficiaries received various gift items ranging from wrappers, bags of rice, food items and undisclosed amount of cash among others.

Comrade Ogah restated that his assistance to farmers were to encourage farmers with inputs geared towards tackling the menace of food scarcity in the society.

Distributing the items on Monday in his country home Item Amegu Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Comrade Ogah said that he was driven with passion to put smiles on the faces of members of his constituents .

“The distribution will go round to members of my constituents, I have about two trailers of rice to be shared to everyone available for this event, this year is purely Stomach Infrastructure”

According to him, “the best way to appreciate the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ was to identify with the needy and the Less privileged members of the society”

He opined, “I will continue to place the interest of his people over personal gains, that was the key reasons I contested to represent them at the National Assembly”

“Some of the women beneficiaries have no wrapper, we gave each of them branded wrapper which is almost Seven thousand Naira, we gave them food condiments, rice and many other items that is why we tagged it Stomach Infrastructure”

Hon Ogah charged his constituents to be united, live in peace among themselves and support the government in power ranging from the President , Governors, Local Government Chairmen .

Earlier in a remark, the State deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe represented by the Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Steve Orogwu, commended Comrade Ogah for his philanthropic gesture and urged members of his constituency to support him.

Other Speakers at the occasion including the Chairman Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Okeagu Ogada, and Professor Anthony Itumo,extolled the leadership potentials of Hon Ogah in the National Assembly.

The beneficiaries in their joint statements appreciated Hon Ogah for assisting the less privileged members of the society and prayed God to shower his favors and blessings to him,

According to them, “Ogah has performed creditably well in the House of Representative,offered quality representation ,assisted less privileged members ”

The event was preceded with a “Thanksgiving Mass” held at St Elizabeth Catholic Church Item Amegu Ikwo ,with supporters of Hon Ogah, well wishers and various groups in attendance .