IPOB expresses worry over Kalu’s visit to Nnamdi Kanu, says it suspicious

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described the recent visit by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as worrisome and unsolicited.

IPOB in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful wondered why Kalu was in the habit of visiting its leader anytime he was detained.

The statement read in part, “We don’t know the mission of Orji Uzor Kalu over the visits and we are worried.

“We therefore, wish to put the world on notice that Orji Uzor Kalu will be held responsible for whatever happens to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in detention.

“We are not comfortable with Orji Uzor Kalu’s suspicious visits to our leader. We don’t know whose interest he protects. We will also hold responsible, those who permitted him to see our leader in detention.

“The DSS allowed him access against court order which all visitors including Kanu’s lawyers comply with.

“We all knew that Orji Uzor Kalu’s name is among those who bankrolled and sponsored the extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria.”