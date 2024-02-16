IPOB calls on Tinubu to lift ban on Ibeto cement

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lift the ban on Ibeto cement, saying that it will help to reduce the high price of cement.

It also said that the lift would break the unfavorable Fulani monopoly on cement and other building materials currently on the rise in the market.

A statement by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Friday described the current suffering of Ndigbo and other Nigerians as consequences of ethnic bigotry policies against Ndigbo’s business interests.

The statement read in part, Dangote and BUA, the two Fulani owned companies, have been unfairly favoured, and the duo has monopolized the cement business courtesy of the Nigerian government under the Obasanjo regime.

“The Nigerian ex-president, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo confiscated the cement license belonging to an Igbo man, Ibeto group.

“He rewarded his Fulani boys, Dangote, and BUA with the cement monopoly. Ibeto Group was selling cement at very low prices. Back then, prices of cement and other building materials were very affordable because of competition.

“Even civil and public servants with low minimum wages were able to build houses. But as soon as Ibeto and others were pushed out of business by the Nigerian Government’s wicked and ethnic prejudice policies, the price of cement started soaring out of the reach of the common man.

“Currently, a bag of cement is sold for almost N12,000, while 12mm of iron rod is sold at N13,000. These prices are outrageous because capitalists have the backing of the government through monopoly to reap people off.

“If care is not taken, many Nigerians will become homeless in the next five (5) years, while the capitalists will keep making more money.

“It is obvious to all and sundry that Dangote and BUA companies are reaping Nigerians off with the soaring price of cement”

He wondered why only two companies are allowed to monopolize the cement business in a country with over 200 million people.

IPOB opined that since Dangote and BUA cannot help reduce the price of cement and other building materials, someone like Ibeto group with the capacity to bring down the price of cement should be given back his license to enter to Nigerian building materials market.

The group urged Tinubu to shun tribal politics and suppressive policies by lifting the ban on Ibeto cement for the sake of Nigerians.

They added, “There is no need for the Nigerian government to continue pursuing ethnic and economic strangulating policies against Ndigbo. The more the Nigerian government continues with the oppressive policies against Ndigbo, the more Nigeria is going into the abyss.

“Ndigbo are like roots, even when a small part of it is left in the ground, it can grow back and become a giant tree. That is how God created Ndigbo. No amount of envy and hatred can change that.

If Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, is interested in reducing the strangling price of cement and other building materials, he should contact Ibeto and other patriotic company owners of building materials for help immediately.

“Ibeto group has the capability to crash the price of cement and other building materials in Nigeria.

“President Tinubu should lift the illegal ban on Ibeto cement so that he can freely compete with Dangote and BUA cement.

“Ibeto group has the antidote to exorbitant pricing of cement and other building materials in Nigeria.”

IPOB urged President Tinubu to read the handwriting on the wall saying that the Fulani Cabals and their monopolistic capitalists will frustrate his government by crippling the already struggling Nigerian economy.

“If Nigeria wants to crash, let them tumble, but Biafrans will continue to survive, eat, and build houses before Biafra comes.

“If President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is interested in curtailing the soaring price of cement, he should reverse the wicked and vicious policy of Olusegun Obasanjo and bring back Ibeto cement into the Nigerian market.

“Any government that restricts competition and favours monopoly is a wicked government that doesn’t care about the people. Such a government is referred to as a government by the cabals and for the cabals.

“Tinubu should bring back fair market prices by allowing competition.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng