Investment Summit ,Utopia Free Trade Zone establishment ceremony held in Abuja

The Managing Director of Nasarawa State Investment Development Authority, Alh. Ibrahim and Representative of the Governor of Nasarawa State, H.E. Engr. Abdullahi Sule, the CEO of Utopia Free Trade Zone, Nasarawa State, Nigeria, Mr Liu Tom Qinpeng, the Honourable Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, Iya Loja-General of Nigeria, Chief Dr (Mrs) Mujidat Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the Emir of Keffi, HRH Dr Shehu Cindo Yamusa III, the Representative of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Kashim Shettima Mustapha GCON, Jessica Anuna, CEO/Founder of Kasla International Payment System; and Mr. Dimitri van den Broeke, the Representative of the Chairman of Greenville LNG, Eddy van den Broeke at the Investment Summit and Utopia Free Trade Zone Establishment Ceremony at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja Nigeria last Saturday.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng