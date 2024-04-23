Armed gang launches reprisal attack on Rivers Community, kills 3 suspected Police informants

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Gunmen suspected to be Greenland cult members said to be loyal to one ‘General Crocodile’ over the weekend invaded Olokuma community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, abducted and killed there male residents.

A community source revealed to newsmen that the attack by the cultists was a reprisal by the armed gang that has being in distress and disarray due to unrelenting onslaught against cultism and other violent crime by the Rivers State Police Command under the leadership of CP Olatunji Disu, the state Commissioner of Police.

Our sources disclosed that the gunmen during the attack killed three suspected Police informants to instill fear among the natives.

He said the attack was also a calculated attempt by the hoodlums to discourage residents and natives from cooperating with the Police and other security agents on areas of intelligence and information sharing.

When contacted by Journalists, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko said she will verify and revert but she was yet to do so as at press time.

Meanwhile the Civil Military Police Paramilitary Relations(CIMPARR) has condemned the killing.

Comrade Green Isaac, the Coordinator of the group in a brief statement also urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to redeem the one hundred million naira bounty placed on David Gift.

He said “I am calling on the Governor of Rivers State to Siminalayi Fubara to redeem the 100 million naira pledge as a bounty on the head of David Gift aka 2Baba. 2Baba has been brought down, the Governor should please redeem the pledge. It is about sixty days since 2Baba was brought down and nothing has happened.This pledge has become necessary following reports that armed gangs are now targeting informants who may have been very useful in giving Police useful information to help them work in the community, helping the Police to work and do their job very well.

“When bounty like this are placed and there are not giving to informants, it becomes an issue.We are pleading with the Governor to release the sum”.

Recall that on the 8th April, 2024 the Rivers State Police Command announced the killing of two loyalists of Ikem ThankGod ‘General’ 2Man of the Greenland cult group during a raid on his camp in Ahoada West LGA.

On 26th March, 2024 David Izuma aka ‘General’ Solution of Greenland cult group was also neutralized by the Police in Ahoada West LGA.

On February 17, 2024 David Gift aka ‘General’ 2Baba an Iceland cult kingpin was neutralized by the Police in Ahoada East.

On 28th January Silas Oderereke aka ‘General’ Odereke of Greenland cult group was neutralized in Ahoada West LGA by the Police.