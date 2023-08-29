Invasion of Opu-Nembe Community in Nembe Local Government Area is Politically Motivated- Bayelsa Caucus

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Bayelsa State House of Representatives Caucus on Monday said it condemns in the strongest terms condemn the killing and maiming of innocent citizens in Opu-Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State acting on the behest of individuals bent on destroying the existing peace with the invasion of Opu-Nembe (Bassambiri) by men of the Nigerian Police Force (SWAT) in a Gestapo fashion.

This was disclosed in a press conference addressed by the Caucus led by Hon.Dr.Agbedi Fredrick Yeit-mone and four other lawmakers representing various Constituencies in the state at the National Assembly

The group said that what happened at Opu-Nembe Community on the 12th of August, 2023 is politically motivated and targeted at destroying the peace that the Prosperity administration led by His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri has brought to Bayelsa State which is enjoyed by all.

The Caucus said that the dastardly act is politically motivated adding that it commends the immediate response of the Bayelsa State government led by His Excellency Senator Douye Diri to the crisis and the effort to dilute the tension in the affected community.

While condemning the act, it noted that the raid caused the death of innocent citizens and indiscriminate arrest and detention of scores of Opu Nembe (Bassambiri) youths, who are presently in the custody of the Nigeria Police at Abuja.

The lawmaker further called on the Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun to set in motion the machinery to investigate and unravel who was behind the demeaning act to serve as a deterrent to others

“May we, also, remind the IGP that a ‘sting’ operation of such nature carried out in total disregard of existing protocols, with regards to the role of the Executive Governor as the chief security officer of the state, within his domain, in the clear absence of imminent threat to national security is not only a threat to our democracy but raises questions of the presence of the Joint Security Task Force stationed in the community over the years.

“We implore the commission of inquiry set up in the aftermath of the incident to determine the root cause of the crisis and proffer a permanent solution to these unfortunate incidents in Opu Nembe (Bassambiri)”.

The Bayelsa Caucus also said that it uses the opportunity of the press conference to call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Bola Ahmed Tinubu to as a matter of urgency empanel a high-powered commission of inquiry on the immediate and remote causes including the role of the Nigeria Police particularly the SWAT department, their source of funding and other individuals who played roles in the armed invasion to ensure the perpetrators are fished out and made to face the wrath of the law.

This will not only act as a deterrent but also send a message to individuals with selfish agenda not to tarnish the image of government and the democratic reputation the former Lagos governor brought into governance.

The group added that it offers heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and calls on all sons and daughters of Nembe to reign in the kingdom.

The lawmakers also said that they call on families of those killed in the unfortunate incident in the kingdom to please remain calm and allow peace to reign.

Members of the Caucus are Hon. Agbedi Yeit -mone Frederick, Ph. D. (Chairman) Hon. Mita an Obordor (Secretary), Hon. Marie Enenimiete Ebikake (Brass/Nembe Fed. Constituency of Bayelsa State) Hon. Rodney Ebikebina Ambaiowei (Southern Ijaw Fed. Constituency of Bayelsa State) and Hon. Obuku Abonsizibe Oforji (Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Fed. Constituency of Bayelsa State.

