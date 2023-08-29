Champion Newspapers Limited
Assemblies of God Church, Dedication, Thanksgiving Ceremony held in Lagos

L-r ... Former Apapa District Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria (AGN), Rev. Dr. Michael Ogunbola;  Badagry District Superintendent, AGN, Rev. Dr. John Ikpe;   member, Executive Committee, of the General Council, AGN, Rev.  Dr  John  Amah and Host, Senior Pastor, and Presbyter, AGN, Agboju, Rev. Kalu  Offor, during the Dedication and Thanksgiving Ceremony of their Church Building at old Ojo Road  Amuwo in Lagos. On 26/8.2023.
L-r … Badagry   District Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria,  (AGN) Rev. Dr. John Ikpe; member, Executive Committee, of the   General Council,  (AGN,) Rev  Dr. John  Amah and Host, Senior Pastor and   Presbyter, AGN, Agboju, Rev. Kalu Offor.

From right: Wife of the Presbyter/Sectional Leader Amuwo Section, Assemblies of God Nigeria(AGN), Apapa District, Evang. Mrs. Uche Offor;  Host, Senior Pastor and Presbyter, AGN, Agboju, Rev. Kalu Offor;  member, Executive Committee, of the General Council, AGN,  Rev  Dr . John  Amah;  Badagry District Superintendent, AGN, Rev. Dr. John Ikpe; former Apapa District Superintendent, Rev. Dr. Michael Ogunbola.

Former Apapa District Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria(AGN), Rev. Dr. Michael Ogunbola, cutting the tape to declare the Church Building Opened.

L-r… Rev. Titus Ibekwe and Rev (Mrs)  Gift Ibekwe.

 L-r… Assistant  District Superintendent, Badagry, Rev. Pius A. Udoh  & Pastor Mrs. Joy Udoh.

Cross Section of the Choristers Singing Melody to the Lord during the Dedication and Thanksgiving Ceremony of Assemblies of God Church Building at old Ojo Road Amuwo in Lagos pn 26/8.2023, Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

