Invasion of military in Igbomotoru community, a day to remember

As residents flee community for safety

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Following the killing of 17 soldiers on the 14th of March in Okuama community in Ughelli south local government area of Delta state, the Igbomotoru community in Bayelsa state

was invaded by soldiers in multiple gunboats, leading to the burning of suspected militant hideouts.

According to sources who spoke to Daliy Champion, soldiers allegedly opened fire, causing panic and forcing residents to flee into the bush and creeks for safety.

The military’s mission, possibly related to the killing of military personnel in neighboring Delta state, resulted in significant loss of lives and property.

Residents described the invasion as severe, disrupting daily life, including canceling scheduled events like burials. Appeals were made for urgent government intervention and international aid to address the aftermath of the attack.

The community faced distress as houses were razed, businesses disrupted, and fear crazed residents ran away from the community.

It was said that about twenty one persons died in the military pogrom.

The soldiers were said to have tracked masterminds of the Okuama soldier killings to the Igbomoturu community where they were allegedly hiding.