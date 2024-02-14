Insurance industry mourns Wigwe

The nation’s insurance industry has described the death of Access Bank Group Managing Director Herbert Wigwe as most unfortunate saying that the late Wigwe represented everything good for the Nigerian financial sector.

The late Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, died alongside his wife and son, in an helicopter crash in the United States on Friday.

A former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, also lost his life in the helicopter crash.

The association extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and the entire Access Holdings Group during this period of grief.

It said this in a statement signed by the Chairman, NIA, Olusegun Omosehin.

The NIA noted that late Wigwe was a successful banker, a great patriot, and an important voice in the financial sector, who made huge contributions to the development of Nigeria’s economy.

It said his passing away is truly a loss to the financial sector, and the country as a whole.

The NIA prayed that Almighty God will grant the entire families enough strength to bear the pain of the untimely deaths